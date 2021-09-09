Eddie Vedder Unveils New Solo Single "Long Way," First Single From Forthcoming Album "Earthling"





Be on the lookout for more New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Eddie Vedder releases a brand-new solo single entitled "Long Way" via Seattle Surf/ Republic Records /Universal Music. The song is the first song off Vedder's forthcoming solo album Earthling.In creating the song, Vedder worked with producer Andrew Watt in their first collaboration together. Vedder's iconic vocals shine through as Watt's production drives home the emotions of the track.Today Vedder also announces the pre-order of a special limited-edition 7-inch vinyl featuring "Long Way" and soon to be released song "The Haves." Pre-Order the special 7-inch vinyl version of "Long Way & "The Haves" via Pearl Jam's Ten Club.Vedder has been busy - recently collaborating with Glen Hansard on eight new compositions for the Flag Day Original Motion Picture Soundtrack via Seattle Surf & Republic Records. The Soundtrack features noted singer-songwriter Cat Power who contributes three new original songs, along with one cove, and the debut of Olivia Vedder on two tracks. The thirteen-track soundtrack serves as the musical companion to the Cannes Film Festival selected film Flag Day starring and directed by Academy Award winner Sean Penn and starring his daughter Dylan Penn.Up next Vedder will be performing a string of festival dates with Pearl Jam including Sea.Hear.Now. Festival on September 18th, Ohana Festival on September 26th and again during Ohana Festival's Encore Weekend on October 1st and 2nd. In addition, Vedder will also be performing a special solo set at Ohana Festival on September 25th. Full tour dates can be found here at www.pearljam.com/tour.Be on the lookout for more Eddie Vedder news soon…



