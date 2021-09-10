Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 10/09/2021

Ice Nine Kills Drop Zombie-Filled, Resident Evil Inspired New Single "Rainy Day"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Slashercore outfit, Ice Nine Kills have continued the roll out of their highly anticipated new album 'The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood' (out October 15th via Fearless Records) today with the release of brand new track and official music video for "Rainy Day". The new track is inspired by hugely popular video game/movie franchise, Resident Evil and the cinematic, zombie-filled video features Horror icon Bill Moseley (The Devil's Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses), legendary character actor Ricky Dean Logan (Freddy's Dead, Seinfeld, Back To The Future II)Ash Costello (New Years Day), James A. Janisse + Chelsea Rebecca creators of the wildly popular Dead Meat James "Kill Count" Youtube series.

Ice Nine Kills frontman and driving creative force, Spencer Charnas shares:
"In the latest slice from our upcoming album, 'Welcome To Horrorwood', we pay tribute to the zombified world of, 'RESIDENT EVIL.' Brutal and Bouncy, "Rainy Day" takes you on an intense journey to find what's really creeping in the dark…"

The band also released their latest Nightmare On The Ninth merch capsule in conjunction with the new track/video.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0157220 secs // 4 () queries in 0.002357006072998 secs