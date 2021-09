Ice Nine Kills Drop Zombie-Filled, Resident Evil Inspired New Single "Rainy Day"

"In the latest slice from our upcoming album, 'Welcome To Horrorwood', we pay tribute to the zombified world of, 'RESIDENT EVIL.' Brutal and Bouncy, "



The band also released their latest New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Slashercore outfit, Ice Nine Kills have continued the roll out of their highly anticipated new album 'The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood' (out October 15th via Fearless Records) today with the release of brand new track and official music video for " Rainy Day ". The new track is inspired by hugely popular video game/movie franchise, Resident Evil and the cinematic, zombie-filled video features Horror icon Bill Moseley (The Devil's Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses), legendary character actor Ricky Dean Logan (Freddy's Dead, Seinfeld, Back To The Future II)Ash Costello (New Years Day), James A. Janisse + Chelsea Rebecca creators of the wildly popular Dead Meat James "Kill Count" Youtube series. Ice Nine Kills frontman and driving creative force, Spencer Charnas shares:"In the latest slice from our upcoming album, 'Welcome To Horrorwood', we pay tribute to the zombified world of, 'RESIDENT EVIL.' Brutal and Bouncy, " Rainy Day " takes you on an intense journey to find what's really creeping in the darkā€¦"The band also released their latest Nightmare On The Ninth merch capsule in conjunction with the new track/video.