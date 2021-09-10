For Honor's Year 5 Season 3 Tempest Launches With Storm Tides Event





**Associate Ubisoft studios include Quebec, Toronto and Blue Byte. Additional development from Studio Gobo. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Ubisoft announced that For Honor Year 5 Season 3 Tempest is available now. With over 25 million players, For Honor is available on PlayStation®4, the Xbox One family of devices, and Windows PC, as well as on Ubisoft+, the Ubisoft subscription service.* For Honor is playable on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S through backward compatibility.Tempest brings harsh torrential rains and cyclonic winds after a period of intense drought. Many warriors prayed to the gods for water during the drought, but the answer they received was not what they expected. Starting today, there will be a limited time launch event, Storm Tides. During this event, players will be able to play through a Free Event Pass and gain access to a multitude of rewards such as a new Battle Outfit, an Effect as well as an Ornament. During the event, there will also be new weapons available for players to loot.Year 5 Season 3 Tempest launches with changes to the Gauntlet, the Shard, and Harbour maps. players can purchase a Battle Pass with premium content including new battle outfits, ornament, execution, podium and effects. Additionally, all heroes will be receiving a unique execution this season, available for 7,000 Steel.Following last season's Testing Grounds, improvements to Orochi, Raider, and Option Selects and other fight elements will be added to the live game today based off players' feedback.Next Thursday, For Honor will also have another phase of Testing Grounds. The focus will be a second pass on the Shinobi from the previous phase as well as new Dominion Game Mode improvements. Changes for Dominion will include capture speed, hard point, tracking, and other UI improvements.Later in the season, players can also experience Wrath of the Jormungandr, a throwback event bringing back original rewards and weapons. In TU2, the Covenant Games will also return. This time around, players will be able to play the Heralds of Chimera game mode, where they can prove their worth to Daubeny. The rewards include a Battle Outfit and an Ornament.For more information about For Honor, please visit forhonorgame.com and follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/forhonorgame and on Twitter at twitter.com/forhonorgame. For the latest about For Honor and other Ubisoft games, please visit news.ubisoft.com*£12.99 per month. Cancel anytime. More information at ubisoft-plus.com.Developed by Ubisoft Montreal in collaboration with other Ubisoft studios,** For Honor offers an engaging campaign and thrilling multiplayer modes. Players embody warriors of the four great factions - the bold Knights, the brutal Vikings, the deadly Samurai and the fearsome Wu Lin - fighting to the death on intense and believable melee battlefields. The Art of Battle, the game's innovative combat system that puts players in total control of their warriors, allows them to utilize the unique skills and combat style of each hero to vanquish all enemies who stand in their way.**Associate Ubisoft studios include Quebec, Toronto and Blue Byte. Additional development from Studio Gobo.



