James Arthur Announces Highly Anticipated Tours Of The UK, Ireland And North America

James Arthur today delights fans by announcing tours of both UK & Ireland and North America in 2022. Today's announcement lands on a special day - the fifth anniversary of the release of James's global smash hit 'Say You Won't Let Go'. James will tour the UK in March 2022, with dates including a special show at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall. The North American dates follow in April and May. He will be performing songs from his upcoming new album 'It'll All Make Sense In The End' alongside his classic hit singles and fan favourites.Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday September 17 at 10AM local. James says: "I'm beyond happy about getting back on the road and seeing everyone again. Playing shows for my fans gives me life and that's been taken away for the best part of two years so needless to say I'm itching to get back out there and perform for them again. Coming to a stage near you soon!"The UK dates are:5th March - Bournemouth - Bournemouth International Centre6th March - Plymouth - Pavilions8th March - Stockton - Stockton Globe9th March - London - Royal Albert Hall11th March - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena12th March - Brighton - Brighton Centre14th March - Leeds - O2 Academy15th March - Hull - Bonus Arena17th March - Glasgow - SEC Armadillo19th March - Birmingham - O2 Academy20th March - Southend - Southend Cliffs Pavilion22nd March - Manchester - 02 Apollo23rd March - Newcastle - 02 City Hall25th March - Sheffield - City Hall28th March - Belfast - Ulster Hall29th March - Dublin - Olympia TheatreThe North American dates are:21st April - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre23rd April - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic25th April - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park26th April - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern28th April - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre30th April - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas1st May - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston3rd May - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando4th May - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre5th May - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom7th May - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre8th May - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis10th May - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland11th May - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit13th May - Toronto, ON - History14th May - Montreal, QC - MTELUS16th May - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia17th May - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston19th May - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring20th May - New York, NY - Pier 17 James has sold over 30 million records worldwide and has to date released three hugely successful albums 'James Arthur' (UK No.2), 'Back From The Edge' (UK No.1) and 'YOU' (UK No.2), alongside nine solo UK Top 40 singles. He has had two No.1 smash hits and was awarded a disc for reaching a billion streams on Spotify with 'Say You Won't Let Go', the No.1 global hit that brought the singer-songwriter from Middlesbrough back from the edge (it currently has 1.7 billion streams on the platform). James recently dominated the airwaves and charts with his storming collaboration with Sigala 'Lasting Lover'. The track was a No.1 airplay song in the UK, No.1 on iTunes and Top 10 on the Official Singles Chart. James recently signed a new record deal in the UK with Columbia Records, a co-deal with Columbia Records Germany, and announced his new album 'It'll All Make Sense In The End', his 4th long play release, is coming later this year.




