James Arthur Announces Highly Anticipated Tours Of The UK, Ireland And North America

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
James Arthur today delights fans by announcing tours of both UK & Ireland and North America
in 2022. Today's announcement lands on a special day - the fifth anniversary of the release of James's global smash hit 'Say You Won't Let Go'.
James
will tour the UK in March 2022, with dates including a special show at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall. The North American dates follow in April and May. He will be performing songs from his upcoming new album 'It'll All Make Sense In The End' alongside his classic hit singles and fan favourites.
Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday September
17 at 10AM local.
James
says: "I'm beyond happy about getting back on the road and seeing everyone again. Playing shows for my fans gives me life and that's been taken away for the best part of two years so needless to say I'm itching to get back out there and perform for them again. Coming to a stage near you soon!"
The UK dates are:
5th March - Bournemouth - Bournemouth International Centre
6th March - Plymouth - Pavilions
8th March - Stockton - Stockton Globe
9th March - London - Royal Albert Hall
11th March - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena
12th March - Brighton - Brighton Centre
14th March - Leeds - O2 Academy
15th March - Hull - Bonus Arena
17th March - Glasgow - SEC Armadillo
19th March - Birmingham - O2 Academy
20th March - Southend - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
22nd March - Manchester - 02 Apollo
23rd March - Newcastle - 02 City Hall
25th March - Sheffield - City Hall
28th March - Belfast - Ulster Hall
29th March - Dublin - Olympia Theatre
The North American dates are:
21st April - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
23rd April - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
25th April - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
26th April - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
28th April - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
30th April - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas
1st May - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
3rd May - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando
4th May - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
5th May - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
7th May - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
8th May - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
10th May - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland
11th May - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
13th May - Toronto, ON - History
14th May - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
16th May - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
17th May - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston
19th May - Silver
Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver
Spring
20th May - New York, NY - Pier 17
James
has sold over 30 million records worldwide and has to date released three hugely successful albums 'James Arthur' (UK No.2), 'Back From The Edge' (UK No.1) and 'YOU' (UK No.2), alongside nine solo UK Top 40 singles. He has had two No.1 smash hits and was awarded a disc for reaching a billion streams on Spotify with 'Say You Won't Let Go', the No.1 global hit that brought the singer-songwriter from Middlesbrough back from the edge (it currently has 1.7 billion streams on the platform). James
recently dominated the airwaves and charts with his storming collaboration with Sigala
'Lasting Lover'. The track was a No.1 airplay song in the UK, No.1 on iTunes and Top 10 on the Official Singles Chart.
James
recently signed a new record deal in the UK with Columbia Records, a co-deal with Columbia Records Germany, and announced his new album 'It'll All Make Sense In The End', his 4th long play release, is coming later this year.
Pre-order here: https://amzn.to/3A0CEQP
Buy his latest single, "September: here: https://amzn.to/3tyHIcK