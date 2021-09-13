BlackPink's Lisa Launches Highly Anticipated Solo Debut With Single Album 'Lalisa'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After much anticipation, singer, rapper, dancer, and the most-followed K-Pop Idol on social media Lisa of BLACKPINK releases her debut solo album LALISA today via YG Entertainment/ Interscope Records/ Universal Music.



To celebrate the track, she made her solo late-night television debut with the first performance of "LALISA" on NBC's Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



The songs of Lalisa come from a familiar crew of songwriters and producers, including Teddy Park (the group's longtime producer and creative director), Bekuh Boom (responsible for some of Lisa's best-known rap verses), R. Tee, 24 and Vince (all of whom have credits on Blackpink's debut album, 2020's aptly titled The Album).



'LALISA' OFFICIAL TRACKLIST:

LALISA

MONEY



