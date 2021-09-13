Mickey Guyton Releases New Song "Love My Hair"; Debut Album "Remember Her Name" Out September 24, 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Capitol Nashville/Universal Music's, Mickey Guyton
releases new song, "Love My Hair" from her forthcoming debut album Remember Her Name out September
24. Written by Mickey with Anna Krantz, the personal "Love My Hair" continues the theme of self-acceptance and embracing differences that is a thread throughout Remember Her Name.
If I could go back to twelve
I would tell myself
That straight up or down
Baby, that's your crown
Whoever made up those rules
They don't apply to you
Straight up or down
Turn the world around
"I wrote 'Love My Hair' after seeing a video of a little Black
girl who was sent home from school because she was told that her hair was too distracting," shares Mickey. "Seeing this young girl's embarrassment and agony brought me back to my own struggles with self-love and I wanted to write a song to this little girl facing adversity because of what God gave her. I want her and anyone facing similar struggles to feel seen."
Mickey earned her first ever CMA nomination yesterday for New Artist of the Year, adding to the incredible year that has seen her co-hosting the 56th Academy of Country Music
Awards in April with labelmate Keith Urban, a historic performance and nomination for "Black Like Me" on the 63rd GRAMMY Awards in March and "Black Like Me" being named a Top 5 song of 2020 (all genre) by NPR and The Associated Press.
Billboard recently featured Mickey on their cover and The New Yorker also profiled her in a recent issue. Over the last year she has been featured in American Songwriter, BBC News, CBS This Morning, Disney+ Turning the Tables with Robin
Roberts, Ebony, Elle, Entertainment Weekly, Essence, HITS, The Kelly
Clarkson Show, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine's Vulture, New York Times, PEOPLE, Pollstar, Rolling Stone, Today Show, USA Today, Variety, VIBE, Vogue, Washington Post and many more.
Today, Mickey also has her rendition of Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters
" available as part of The Metallica
Blacklist celebrating the band's 30th anniversary celebration reissue of The Black
Album.
Mickey Guyton's Remember Her Name:
Remember Her Name (Mickey Guyton, Parker Welling, Blake
Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram)
All American (Mickey Guyton, Victoria
Banks, Emma-Lee, Karen
Kosowski)
Different (Mickey Guyton, Emma-Lee, Karen
Kosowski)
Love My Hair (Mickey Guyton, Anna Krantz)
Lay It On Me (Mickey Guyton, Jaden
Michaels, Gavin Slate)
Higher (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Fraser Churchill, Preston Glass, Narada Walden) Produced by Nathan Chapman
Dancing In The Living Room (Mickey Guyton, Karen
Kosowski, Victoria
Banks, Emma-Lee)
Do You Really Wanna Know (Mickey Guyton, Melissa Fuller, Andy Skib)
Black
Like Me (Mickey Guyton, Emma Davidson-Dillon, Fraser Churchill, Nathan Chapman) Produced by Nathan Chapman and Forest Whitehead
Words (Mickey Guyton, Abbey Cone, David
Kalmusky)
What Are You Gonna Tell Her? (Mickey Guyton, Karen
Kosowski, Victoria
Banks, Emma-Lee) Produced by Karen
Kosowski
Smoke (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Balewa Muhammad)
Rosé (Mickey Guyton, Karen
Kosowski, Victoria
Banks)
Indigo (Mickey Guyton, Jimmy Robbins, Laura
Veltz, Mozella)
If I Were A Boy (Toby Gad, Brittany Jean Carlson)
Better Than You Left Me (Fly Higher Version) (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Jennifer Hanson, Jenn Schott).