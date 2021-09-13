Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Charts / Awards 13/09/2021

2021 MTV VMAs: The Complete Winners List

2021 MTV VMAs: The Complete Winners List
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The MTV Video Music Awards took place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Sunday night, with Doja Cat hosting the ceremony and music's biggest stars vying for those famed Moonperson statues.

The night's big winner was Lil Nas X, who took home multiple awards, including the coveted Video of the Year trophy as well as honors for Best Direction and Best Visual Effects, all for his single "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)." The artist dedicated his Video of the Year statute to "the gay agenda," a cheeky, layered reference to the queer-positive imagery and messaging he's presented with his recent singles.

Other winners included Olivia Rodrigo, who won Best New Artist and Song of the Year (for "Drivers License"); Justin Bieber, who won both Artist of the Year and Best Pop, for his song "Peaches," featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon; Billie Eilish, who won Video for Good for her ballad "Your Power"; BTS, who won Group of the Year; and Travis Scott, who won Best Hip-Hop for "Franchise" (featuring Young Thug & M.I.A.).

Check out the full list of 2021 MTV VMAs winners below:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR: Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Justin Bieber
SONG OF THE YEAR: Olivia Rodrigo - "drivers license"
BEST NEW ARTIST: Olivia Rodrigo
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR: May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo - "drivers license
BEST COLLABORATION: Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More
GROUP OF THE YEAR:
BEST POP: Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches
BEST HIP-HOP: Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - "FRANCHISE"
BEST ROCK: John Mayer - "Last Train Home
BEST ALTERNATIVE: Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear - "My Ex's Best Friend"
BEST LATIN: Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA - "Lo Vas A Olvidar
BEST R&B: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open"
BEST K-POP: BTS - "Butter
VIDEO FOR GOOD: Billie Eilish - "Your Power
BEST DIRECTION: Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - "BROWN SKIN GIRL" - Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant
BEST ART DIRECTION: Saweetie ft. Doja Cat - "Best Friend" - Art Direction by: Art Haynes
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Visual Effects by: Mathematic
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY: Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness" - Choreography by: Paul Roberts
BEST EDITING: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open" - Editing by: Troy Charbonnet.






