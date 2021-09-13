Bradley Cooper Movies We Can't Get Enough Off

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bradley Cooper has been lighting up movie screens for two decades now. He has been an action hero, starred in dramas, and made us double over with laughter in his comedy roles - lets not forget about Hangover . His voice acting work has also gifted us some of the best movie characters of the past few years.

If you are a fan or new to his work, these are the Bradley Cooper movies that not only showcase his talent as an actor but have some of the best stories and characters around.

Limitless

Limitless is one of the more unique movies Cooper has starred in. The premise is relatively simple; he is a struggling author who discovers a drug that not only gives him perfect recall but allows him to learn anything at breakneck speed, such as languages or how to play the stock market.

His life turns around and he gains riches, but some dangerous individuals try to get their hands back on this miraculous drug. The story is engaging, there is action, some of those famous Cooper quips, and it is a delightful movie to watch.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and 2

One of Cooper's most famous roles to date is voicing the action-seeking raccoon , Rocket, in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Guardians is based in the Marvel Universe, and it follows a group of heroes who have one mission, protect the galaxy.

Chris Pratt stars alongside Cooper, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, and Vin Diesel. There is a ton of action, and the dialogue between the characters is hilarious especially Cooper's character. The films have been out a while, but they are still brilliant and a must-watch for any superhero fan.

Hangover Series

An iconic series of comedies, Hangover is probably when most of us saw how funny Cooper could be. Four friends travel to Las Vegas for a bachelor party, and absolute chaos ensues after a night of drinking, leading to them all black outs.

Cooper is joined by Ed Helms, Justin Barth, and Zach Galifianakis in this series of disaster comedies. Ken Jeong plays Mr. Chow, a crazy Chinese gangster who adds to the derailment of the trip, and Mike Tyson even makes an appearance. While all three movies follow the same pattern, they are still funny and delightful to watch.

American Hustle

Cooper stars as Richie DiMaso in this black comedy. Amy Adams and Christian Bale join him. His character is an FBI agent who tracks down scam artists Bale and Adams and forces them to set up a sting operation to arrest corrupt politicians.

The film is loosely based on an actual operation in the '70s and early '80s. Jeremy Renner and Jennifer Lawrence also have starring roles in the critically acclaimed movie and it is in the top 10 best movies listings for several publications and movie critics.

Silver Linings Playbook

In this romantic comedy, Cooper plays a man who has Bipolar disorder and, recently released from a psychiatric clinic, moves back in with his parents. He wants to win his wife back, and after meeting Jennifer Lawrence, he enters a dance competition to win her back.

A relationship between Cooper's and Lawrence's characters develops instead. This is another film that received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. The two main characters were described as "perfectly developed" and had an on-screen relationship and repartee that is hard to match.

A Star is Born

A Star is Born shows that Cooper can do more than just roles that heavily lean towards comedy. The story follows an alcoholic musician, Cooper, who falls in love with a young singer, Lady Gaga.

It is the fourth remake of the film and is probably the most successful yet. It was an absolute hit at the box office, won an Academy Award and numerous awards for the soundtrack and music. It truly is not only one of Cooper's best films but one of the best films released in the past few years.

Avengers Series

Finally, the Avengers. The Guardians join forces with many other superheroes in the MCU to defeat Thanos. Cooper reprises his role as Rocket Racoon in Avengers Infinity War and Avengers End Game.

While Cooper is undoubtedly not the star in these films, his quips and jokes play off the other characters incredibly well. His humor is translated very well to movies that involve far more, much more significant, characters.

While Bradley Cooper is known for his humor, he has proved over the years that he is far more than just a comedy actor. He has been able to transform into an actor that does drama, romance, and comedy, something many performers struggle with.

His numerous awards and accolades are a testament to his ability, and there are very few movies that he has starred in that you could call terrible, if any. These are but a few of his hits, and if you haven't seen any of them, or you've seen them all, they are undoubtedly worth a binge; you won't regret it.