Jordan Rhymes Releases "Confess" Music Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jordan Rhymes is a 25-year old Canadian artist know for his versatility and passionate delivery. His passion and die hard dedication to his music is on full display in his recent music video for "Confess". With his raw talent and incredible versatility on display he makes it seem effortless to push out tracks. In fact he has just dropped another video for "I Remember " that recently premiered on Complex.



Jordan Rhymes says "Confess" was inspired after a heartbreak and we all know that heartbreak has been known to lead to some amazing music. In this song he speaks about being guilty for hurting the next woman and everything that leads up to that point. His clever flows and catchy melodies makes it an easy and memorable listen. Check out the music video to "Confess" below right here on Top40-Charts.com Magazine.



