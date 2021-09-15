Apple Original Films' "Swan Song," Starring Mahershala Ali, To Premiere In Theaters And Globally





" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Apple Original Films today revealed that the highly anticipated, star-studded film " Swan Song " will debut in theaters and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 17. " Swan Song " stars two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, who also serves as producer; eight-time Academy Award nominee Glenn Close; and Academy Award nominee Naomie Harris. Golden Globe Award winner Awkwafina and Golden Globe Award nominee Adam Beach also star in the ensemble cast.Set in the near future, " Swan Song " is a powerful, emotional journey told through the eyes of Cameron (Mahershala Ali), a loving husband and father diagnosed with a terminal illness who is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor (Glenn Close) to shield his family from grief. As Cam grapples with whether or not to alter his family's fate, he learns more about life and love than he ever imagined. " Swan Song " explores how far we will go, and how much we're willing to sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people we love.The emotionally compelling and thought-provoking film is helmed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Benjamin Cleary ("Stutterer"), from an original screenplay written by Cleary and produced by Anonymous Content and Concordia Studio. Producers are Adam Shulman ("Defending Jacob") and Jacob Perlin ("The Amazing Johnathan Documentary") on behalf of Anonymous Content; Jonathan King ("Stillwater," "Dark Waters") on behalf of Concordia Studio; Rebecca Bourke ("Wave"); Mahershala Ali and Mimi Valdés ("Hidden Figures") through Know Wonder. Swan Song " will join an expanding lineup of Apple Original Films including "CODA," the first film to win all top prizes at Sundance Film Festival and now streaming on Apple TV+; the soon-to-premiere "Finch," the latest film starring Academy Award winner Tom Hanks that marks his follow-up to global smash hit " Greyhound "; the highly anticipated "Emancipation," from director Antoine Fuqua, and starring and produced by Academy Award nominee Will Smith; Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; Joel Coen's "The Tragedy of Macbeth," starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand; "Sharper," from Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, starring and produced by Academy Award winner Julianne Moore; upcoming YA adaptation "The Sky is Everywhere," directed by Josephine Decker, and starring Grace Kaufman, Cherry Jones and Jason Segel; and more.



