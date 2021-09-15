The Charlatans - 'The Only One I Know' Now A Music Box





Look no further than the music box version of this indie-dancefloor banger! LOPNDON, UK (Top40 Charts) The second single by much-loved indie darlings The Charlatans, 'The Only One I Know' was their first top 10 hit in the UK and began an impressive run of twenty-two top 40 singles!Released in 1990, the same year as their debut album 'Some Friendly' (https://amzn.to/3lkwuEV) on Beggars Banquet's offshoot label Situation Two, the single quickly became one of the biggest indie club favourites of the madchester era and has continued to pack out dancefloors ever since.In March 20, when the COVID-19 pandemic lead to the cancellation of almost all live music and a national lockdown, The Charlatans' lead singer Tim Burgess began hosting online 'Listening Parties' through his Twitter account (https://www.timstwitterlisteningparty.com). Music fans around the world were invited to listen to an album in real-time, while Tim and guests from the featured bands shared insights and anecdotes about the songs and how they came to be - and over 700 parties were held in the first year alone!Tim has used the Listening Party platform to help support live music venues in the UK through the Music Venue Trust charity. With this Music Box release, we are raising money for the MVT. Find out about what they're doing here: https://musicvenuetrust.comThe music box version of this classic tune was arranged by Jon Trier from the Richard Hawley band, so if you're...'Looking For The Orange One'?Look no further than the music box version of this indie-dancefloor banger!



