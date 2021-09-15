Still Corners Share New Track 'Heavy Days' & Announce Spring 2022 US Tour









After such a hiatus from the road, the band are also thrilled to announce a triumphant return to the live stage, with both an expansive US tour slated for spring of 2022 and rescheduled dates in Europe. Full dates are listed below. Tickets for the US tour will on sale Thursday,



STILL CORNERS US TOUR DATES:

05/18/2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

5/19/2022 - Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java

5/20/2022 - Durham, NC @ Motorco

5/21/2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

5/22/2022 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

5/26/2022 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Arts Co

5/27/2022 - Austin, TX @ The Parish

5/30/2022 - Phoenix, AZ @

5/31/2022 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

6/1/2022 -

6/2/2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

6/3/2022 - San Francisco, CA @ Great Northern

6/5/2022 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

6/6/2022 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

6/8/2022 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

6/9/2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

6/11/2022 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

6/14/2022 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

6/16/2022 - New York, NY @ LPR

6/17/2022 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

6/18/2022 - Allston, MA @ Brighton



RESCHEDULED EU DATES:

4/2/2022 - Athens, Greece @ Gagarin 205

4/4/2022 - Lille, France @ L'Aeronef

4/5/2022 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

4/6/2022 - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium @ De Casino

4/7/2022 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Q-Factory

4/10/2022 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil

4/11/2022 - Hamburg, Germany @ Grünspan

4/12/2022 - Köln, Germany @ Gebäude9

4/13/2022 - Berlin, Germany @ Heimathafen

4/14/2022 - Leipzig, Germany @ UT Connwitz

4/15/2022 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Meetfactory

4/16/2022 - Vienna, Austria @ Flex Café

4/18/2022 - Zagreb, Croatia @ Boogaloo

4/19/2022 - Ljubljana, Slovenia @ Kino Šiška

4/20/2022 - Milan, Italy @ Magnolia

4/25/2022 - Dublin, Ireland @ Pepper Canister Church

4/26/2022 - Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Stereo

4/27/2022 - Leeds, United Kingdom @ The Brudenell Social Club

4/28/2022 -Manchester, United Kingdom @ YES

