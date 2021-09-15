Ozuna Releases New Single 'La Funka'





"La Funka" promises to be a captivating hit with its extraordinary energy and further asserts the prolific artists expansive reach and musical evolution. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-award-winning singer and songwriter Ozuna surprised fans with the release of his single "La Funka" available now on all digital streaming platforms. The Latin music global icon used the stage of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards as a platform to launch his new musical project."La Funka" is distinguished by its seamless fusion of the infectious rhythms of Soca and Brazilian Funk, making it one of the most uplifting and inspiring songs in the contemporary music scene. With his unmistakable tenor, Ozuna interprets lyrics inspired by the mix of emotions that come with falling in love with a special person.Flowing harmoniously with the songs message, the video clip directed by Nuno Gomes presents the versatile singer-songwriter and his distinctive mascot the "Ozo", who stars in the exhilarating storyline that transports them on a journey of epic adventures."La Funka" promises to be a captivating hit with its extraordinary energy and further asserts the prolific artists expansive reach and musical evolution.



