The Wombats Announce North American Tour; New Album 'Fix Yourself, Not The World'

February 25 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Wombats will release their new studio album, Fix Yourself, Not The World, on January 7 via AWAL. Today the band is happy to announce a North American tour in support of the LP. The dates kick off January 20 in Washington, D.C. and conclude in Los Angeles on February 25. Along the way the three piece will play shows in New York, Atlanta and Seattle. Tickets are on sale Friday, September 17 at 10am local time.The Wombats have shared the album's "If You Ever Leave, I'm Coming With You," an infectious electro-pop ode to obsessive devotion and the cathartic "Method To The Madness." Recording remotely over the past year from their respective homes, the band have been working hard to produce some of the most captivating, inventive and forward-thinking music of their career to date.15 years and three top 5 UK albums into their career, The Wombats are pulling in a bigger audience than ever before. The viral success of Oliver Nelson's remix of their 2015 hit "Greek Tragedy" on TikTok has enraptured a whole new generation of fans, a feat they've managed to continually repeat since their 2007 debut A Guide To Love, Loss & Desperation.Tour Dates:January 20 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DCJanuary 22 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PAJanuary 25 - Terminal 5 - New York, NYJanuary 26 - House of Blues - Boston, MAJanuary 28 - Corona - Montreal, QBJanuary 31 - St. Andrew's - Detroit, MIFebruary 1 - Newport - Columbus, OHFebruary 3 - Park West - Chicago, ILFebruary 4 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MNFebruary 5 - The Truman - Kansas City, MOFebruary 7 - Cannery - Nashville, TNFebruary 8 - Buckhead - Atlanta, GAFebruary 10 - House of Blues - Houston, TXFebruary 11 - Emo's - Austin, TXFebruary 12 - House of Blues - Dallas, TXFebruary 14 - Ogden - Denver, COFebruary 15 - Union - Salt Lake City, UTFebruary 17 - Showbox Market - Seattle, WAFebruary 18 - Venue Nightclub - Vancouver, BCFebruary 19 - Revolution Hall - Portland, ORFebruary 21 - The Regency - San Francisco, CAFebruary 22 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CAFebruary 25 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA.



