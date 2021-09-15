GTAV And GTA Online Coming To PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series X|S March 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online will now arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S March 2022, featuring a range of technical and graphical improvements across the entire experience including performance enhancements for select vehicles in GTA Online, and so much more.



While we are extremely excited to be bringing GTAV to the latest generation of consoles, the game requires a few additional months for polishing and fine-tuning. We look forward to sharing more details about these expanded and enhanced versions soon, including the new standalone version of GTA Online also coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in March.



Meanwhile, check out the latest trailer above, which was also featured during today's PlayStation Showcase, and stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for details.

And, to help get ready for launch, new and existing PlayStation Plus members can still take advantage of additional bonuses including GTA$1,000,000 every month for the PlayStation 4 version of GTA Online until the game launches on PlayStation 5 in March 2022. Claim your GTA$1,000,000 each month on PlayStation Store.



In addition, the new standalone version of GTA Online will be available to claim for FREE on PlayStation 5 for the first three months after launch in March 2022 (Does not require GTAV to play).



