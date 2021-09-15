Varese Sarabande Announces Record Store Day Black Friday 2021 Titles: Blue Velvet, How To Train Your Dragon, Ghosts Of Mars, And The Iron Giant





8. The Last Giant Piece. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Varèse Sarabande Records is pleased to announce its Record Store Day Black Friday 2021 titles: Blue Velvet: Deluxe Edition by Angelo Badalamenti, How to Train Your Dragon by John Powell, Ghosts of Mars by John Carpenter, and The Iron Giant by Michael Kamen first-ever Picture Disc. These special limited-run LP releases will be available on Black Friday, November 26, at participating Record Store Day retailers. Visit RecordStoreDay.com for details.BLUE VELVET (Deluxe Edition 2-LP) - Angelo Badalamenti David Lynch's dark 1986 masterpiece has a deep and passionate relationship to music, starting with the Bobby Vinton title song that plays a central role in the story (which has been integrated into the original soundtrack for the first time). Angelo Badalamenti was hired by producer Fred Caruso to develop Isabella Rossellini's version of the song for the film and deliver the tape to David—meeting for the first time. Picture the very moment that Alfred Hitchcock met Bernard Herrmann, or Steven Spielberg met John Williams. The story has now evolved into that kind of legend, often repeated, with the uniquely coiffed director listening to the tape through a pair of headphones and delivering one of his uniquely retro phrases: "That's peachy keen!" As part of the Blue Velvet scoring process, Badalamenti recorded lengthy orchestral tracks the pair called "firewood," which Lynch could use in his distinct sound design. Numerous cues were also created—alternate versions, improvisations, and experimentations that may or may not have been written with a scene in mind, which Lynch could then apply to his film (or not) however he chose. The second LP is full of these cues, mastered from tape and heard for the first time under the title of "Lumberton Firewood." Generally considered one of the Top 50 soundtracks of all time, the Blue Velvet deluxe edition is pressed on marbleized blue vinyl featuring Enzo Sciotti's 1986 Italian poster art on the cover and new notes and interviews with David Lynch and Angelo Badalamenti.TRACK LISTINGThe Original Soundtrack:Side A1. Main Titles (From the Motion Picture Blue Velvet)2. Night Streets Sandy and Jeffrey3. Frank4. Jeffrey's Dark Side5. Mysteries of Love (French Horn solo)6. Frank Returns7. Mysteries of Love (Instrumental)Side B1. Blue Velvet / Blue Star Montage2. Lumberton U.S.A. / Going Down to Lincoln - Sound Effects Suite3. Alcron Meets the Blues4. Blue Velvet performed by Bobby Vinton5. Honky Tonk Part I performed by Bill Doggett6. In Dreams performed by Roy Orbison7. Love Letters performed by Ketty Lester8. Mysteries of Love performed by Julee CruiseLumberton Firewood:Side C1. Alcron Meets the Blues2. Lumberton U.S.A. Radio Ad3. Timpo4. Ribbon Scissor5.Going Down to Lincoln6. Organs and Sirens (take 2)7. Sandy and Jeffery8. Dorothy Alone9. Mount Frank's Eruption aka Frank (Film version without Clarinet)10. Sloe Club Boys11. High Gentle Memories12. Stalking Out13. Yellow Man14. Sandy and Jeffrey #215. Ominously Yours II16. Ominously Yours IV17. Organ (Version 3) / Mysteries of Love †Side D1. Organ Toots and Sirens2. Cue 61A3. Cue 054. Cue 095. Cue 09A6. Cue 137 Cue 168. Cue 21 & 249. Cue 2710. Cue 3611. Cue 4612. Cue 4813. Cue 5015. Cue 5616. Cue 65 PT17. Cue D18. Cue 65 (Version 2)HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON (2-LP) - John PowellHow to Train Your Dragon was composer John Powell's first solo score for a DreamWorks animated feature and earned him his first Academy Award® nomination. Powell took the Viking milieu literally and started researching Scandinavian folk tunes and musical traditions, which he says are "wonderfully cold and warm at the same time." Icelandic singer/songwriter Jónsi, of the celebrated band Sigur Rós, is featured on "Sticks and Stones." A truncated 11-track LP was part of Record Store Day in 2016, but this is the first-ever pressing of the complete original soundtrack release. The 25-track album is expanded to two multicolored green splatter LPs and housed in a gatefold jacket.TRACK LISTINGSide AThis Is BerkDragon BattleThe Downed DragonDragon TrainingWoundedThe Dragon BookFocus, Hiccup!Side BForbidden FriendshipNew TailSee You TomorrowTest DriveNot so FireproofThis Time for SureAstrid Goes for a SpinRomantic FlightSide CDragon's DenThe CoveThe Kill RingReady the ShipsBattling the Green DeathSide DCounter AttackWhere's Hiccup?Coming Back AroundSticks & Stones (Written and Performed by Jónsi)The Vikings Have Their TeaGHOSTS OF MARS - John CarpenterIn celebration of Ghosts of Mars' 20th anniversary, the epic soundtrack will be released on "Red Planet" vinyl. John Carpenter recruited an unbelievable cast of musicians to record the soundtrack to this sci-fi horror film, starring Ice Cube and Natasha Henstridge. Among the featured players are GRAMMY-winning musician Steve Vai, most of the heavy metal band Anthrax (including Scott Ian), Elliot Easton of The Cars, Buckethead, and Robin Finck of Nine Inch Nails and Guns N' Roses. This soundtrack is apocalyptic and an important mark in John Carpenter's unparalleled career as a director and composer.TRACK LISTINGSide A1. Ghosts of Mars2. Love Siege3. Fight Train4. Visions of Earth5. Kick AssSide B1. Slashing Void2. Power Station3. Can't Let You Go4. Dismemberment Blues5. Fightin' Mad6. Pam Grier's Head7. Ghost Poppin'THE IRON GIANT (Picture Disc) - Michael KamenThis first-ever picture disc of this heartwarming 1999 animated film celebrates The Robot, his best friend, Hogarth, and a cast of characters. The music is by Academy Award-nominated composer Michael Kamen (Lethal Weapon, Die Hard), who was well known for his work with Eric Clapton, Metallica and Pink Floyd, in addition to his brilliant theatrical scores.TRACK LISTINGSide A1. The Eye of the Storm2. Hogarth Hughes3. Into the Forest4. The Giant Wakes5. Come and Get It6. Cat and Mouse7. Train Wreck8. You Can Fix Yourself?9. Hand Underfoot10. Bedtime Stories11. We Gotta Hide12. His Name Is Dean13. Eating Art14. Space Car15. Souls Don't DieSide B1. Contest of Wills2. The Army Arrives3. Annie and Dean4. He's a Weapon5. The Giant Discovered6. Trance-Former7. No Following8. The Last Giant Piece.



