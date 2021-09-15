Varese Sarabande Announces Record Store Day Black Friday 2021 Titles: Blue Velvet, How To Train Your Dragon, Ghosts Of Mars, And The Iron Giant

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Varèse Sarabande Records is pleased to announce its Record Store Day Black
Friday 2021 titles: Blue Velvet: Deluxe
Edition by Angelo
Badalamenti, How to Train
Your Dragon by John Powell, Ghosts
of Mars by John Carpenter, and The Iron Giant by Michael Kamen first-ever Picture Disc. These special limited-run LP releases will be available on Black
Friday, November 26, at participating Record Store Day retailers. Visit RecordStoreDay.com for details.
BLUE VELVET (Deluxe Edition 2-LP) - Angelo
Badalamenti
David
Lynch's dark 1986 masterpiece has a deep and passionate relationship to music, starting with the Bobby
Vinton title song that plays a central role in the story (which has been integrated into the original soundtrack for the first time). Angelo
Badalamenti was hired by producer Fred Caruso to develop Isabella Rossellini's version of the song for the film and deliver the tape to David—meeting for the first time. Picture the very moment that Alfred Hitchcock met Bernard Herrmann, or Steven Spielberg met John Williams. The story has now evolved into that kind of legend, often repeated, with the uniquely coiffed director listening to the tape through a pair of headphones and delivering one of his uniquely retro phrases: "That's peachy keen!" As part of the Blue Velvet
scoring process, Badalamenti recorded lengthy orchestral tracks the pair called "firewood," which Lynch could use in his distinct sound design. Numerous cues were also created—alternate versions, improvisations, and experimentations that may or may not have been written with a scene in mind, which Lynch could then apply to his film (or not) however he chose. The second LP is full of these cues, mastered from tape and heard for the first time under the title of "Lumberton Firewood." Generally considered one of the Top 50 soundtracks of all time, the Blue Velvet
deluxe edition is pressed on marbleized blue vinyl featuring Enzo Sciotti's 1986 Italian poster art on the cover and new notes and interviews with David
Lynch and Angelo
Badalamenti.
TRACK LISTING
The Original Soundtrack:
Side A
1. Main Titles (From the Motion Picture Blue Velvet)
2. Night Streets
/ Sandy
and Jeffrey
3. Frank
4. Jeffrey's Dark Side
5. Mysteries of Love (French Horn solo)
6. Frank Returns
7. Mysteries of Love (Instrumental)
Side B
1. Blue Velvet
/ Blue Star Montage
2. Lumberton U.S.A. / Going Down to Lincoln - Sound Effects Suite
3. Alcron Meets the Blues
4. Blue Velvet
performed by Bobby
Vinton
5. Honky Tonk Part I performed by Bill Doggett
6. In Dreams performed by Roy Orbison
7. Love Letters performed by Ketty Lester
8. Mysteries of Love performed by Julee Cruise
Lumberton Firewood:
Side C
1. Alcron Meets the Blues
2. Lumberton U.S.A. Radio
Ad
3. Timpo
4. Ribbon Scissor
5.Going Down to Lincoln
6. Organs and Sirens (take 2)
7. Sandy
and Jeffery
8. Dorothy
Alone
9. Mount Frank's Eruption aka Frank (Film version without Clarinet)
10. Sloe Club Boys
11. High Gentle Memories
12. Stalking Out
13. Yellow Man
14. Sandy
and Jeffrey #2
15. Ominously Yours II
16. Ominously Yours IV
17. Organ (Version 3) / Mysteries of Love †
Side D
1. Organ Toots and Sirens
2. Cue 61A
3. Cue 05
4. Cue 09
5. Cue 09A
6. Cue 13
7 Cue 16
8. Cue 21 & 24
9. Cue 27
10. Cue 36
11. Cue 46
12. Cue 48
13. Cue 50
15. Cue 56
16. Cue 65 PT
17. Cue D
18. Cue 65 (Version 2)
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON (2-LP) - John Powell
How to Train
Your Dragon was composer John Powell's first solo score for a DreamWorks animated feature and earned him his first Academy Award® nomination. Powell took the Viking milieu literally and started researching Scandinavian folk tunes and musical traditions, which he says are "wonderfully cold and warm at the same time." Icelandic singer/songwriter Jónsi, of the celebrated band Sigur Rós, is featured on "Sticks and Stones." A truncated 11-track LP was part of Record Store Day in 2016, but this is the first-ever pressing of the complete original soundtrack release. The 25-track album is expanded to two multicolored green splatter LPs and housed in a gatefold jacket.
TRACK LISTING
Side A
This Is Berk
Dragon Battle
The Downed Dragon
Dragon Training
Wounded
The Dragon Book
Focus, Hiccup!
Side B
Forbidden Friendship
New Tail
See You Tomorrow
Test Drive
Not so Fireproof
This Time for Sure
Astrid Goes for a Spin
Romantic Flight
Side C
Dragon's Den
The Cove
The Kill Ring
Ready the Ships
Battling the Green Death
Side D
Counter Attack
Where's Hiccup?
Coming Back Around
Sticks & Stones (Written and Performed by Jónsi)
The Vikings Have Their Tea
GHOSTS OF MARS - John Carpenter
In celebration of Ghosts
of Mars' 20th anniversary, the epic soundtrack will be released on "Red Planet" vinyl. John Carpenter
recruited an unbelievable cast of musicians to record the soundtrack to this sci-fi horror film, starring Ice Cube
and Natasha Henstridge. Among the featured players are GRAMMY-winning musician Steve Vai, most of the heavy metal band Anthrax
(including Scott Ian), Elliot Easton of The Cars, Buckethead, and Robin
Finck of Nine Inch Nails
and Guns N' Roses. This soundtrack is apocalyptic and an important mark in John Carpenter's unparalleled career as a director and composer.
TRACK LISTING
Side A
1. Ghosts
of Mars
2. Love Siege
3. Fight Train
4. Visions of Earth
5. Kick Ass
Side B
1. Slashing Void
2. Power Station
3. Can't Let You Go
4. Dismemberment Blues
5. Fightin' Mad
6. Pam Grier's Head
7. Ghost
Poppin'
THE IRON GIANT (Picture Disc) - Michael Kamen
This first-ever picture disc of this heartwarming 1999 animated film celebrates The Robot, his best friend, Hogarth, and a cast of characters. The music is by Academy Award-nominated composer Michael Kamen (Lethal Weapon, Die Hard), who was well known for his work with Eric Clapton, Metallica
and Pink Floyd, in addition to his brilliant theatrical scores.
TRACK LISTING
Side A
1. The Eye of the Storm
2. Hogarth Hughes
3. Into the Forest
4. The Giant Wakes
5. Come and Get It
6. Cat and Mouse
7. Train
Wreck
8. You Can Fix Yourself?
9. Hand Underfoot
10. Bedtime Stories
11. We Gotta Hide
12. His Name Is Dean
13. Eating Art
14. Space Car
15. Souls Don't Die
Side B
1. Contest of Wills
2. The Army Arrives
3. Annie
and Dean
4. He's a Weapon
5. The Giant Discovered
6. Trance-Former
7. No Following
8. The Last Giant Piece.