Beatallica Reveal Cover Art + Announce Details For 'The Devolver Album'

Instagram: https://instagram.com/beatallicaband New York, NY (Top40 Charts) World renowned mash-up (bash-up) metal phenomenon BEATALLICA have confirmed they will release their fourth studio album (their first since 2013) on Metal Assault Records!In late 2020, Metal Assault Records very excitedly added BEATALLICA to their official label roster. MAR owner Andrew Bansal was first introduced to BEATALLICA in 2010 when the band toured the West Coast and performed at the now defunct Key Club in West Hollywood; putting on the kind of performance only they can. Subsequently, Bansal interviewed BEATALLICA and kept track of their progress over the years as they took their show on the road all over the world, garnering a global fanbase to go with the heaps of praise received from members of Metallica and the like, as well as from journalists everywhere.Fast forward to 2021, BEATALLICA is signed to Metal Assault Records and the label will release their long-awaited fourth studio full length offering, The Devolver Album on CD and digital platforms on November 12, 2021. A music video for the album's lead single "Wherever and Everywhere" is set to premiere on October 1st on the band's YouTube channel, along with the pre-order launch of the album in the aforementioned formats on beatallica.bandcamp.com. All digital and physical album pre-orders will come with an instant download of the lead single.On the arrival of The Devolver Album and what to expect from the new release, the band issued the following comment: "Beatallica are stoked to finally be releasing The Devolver Album after many years of arranging, re-arranging, and deranging concepts! Our relationship with Metallica has been a blessing and we thank them for their support and allowances. The Devolver Album will have all the elements of past Beatallica recordings plus more. Listeners will pick up on the mash-up between original music and lyrics and Metallica compositions along with Beatles sensibilities, style, and influence. Thrashy, heavy, clever, subversive, and hesh, of course! Beatallica are made up of highly experienced song writers and we had a great time working in original material on this release. Our first single and video for "Wherever and Everywhere" will be out soon. Beatallica are pumped to be working with Metal Assault Records and we look forward to playing live, in support of The Devolver Album, before too long! Info and show dates can be found at beatallica.org and merch will be at beatallica.bandcamp.com. Hells yeah!!"Produced by BEATALLICA, The Devolver Album was recorded at Hamtone Audio and engineered by Jeff Hamilton and Lodi Broekhuizen. Mixing and mastering duties were handled by Flemball Rasmartin at Shane Olivo Audio and Justin Perkins at Mystery Room Mastering respectively. The incredible artwork featured on the cover of The Devolver Album was created by Matt Wells of lizardmanart.comThe Devolver Album track listing:DEVOLVERPLAY ME OVERDRIVE GUITARNEVER BORNEWHEREVER AND EVERYWHEREHESH TODAYHERE COMES REVENGENUMBERNINEB. C. H. C.THE DAMNING OF HELLEANOR HIPPIEOn the live front, BEATALLICA is set to perform at the gigantic Summerfest in their hometown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin this Saturday September 18. More concert dates will be announced in the near future, as the band gears up to perform "Wherever and Everywhere" in support of the new record."It was pretty amazing…I'm glad there's people like that in the world."- James Hetfield"I think it's cool when people do sh*t like that. It's not flattery, it's just fun for me." - Kirk Hammett"This is pure genius! You've got a fan in me!!! - Mike Portnoy"Beatallica combines the best elements of rock royalty into a monster mash-up that never stops rocking and leaves the listener in a state of hysterics." - Revolver"Because of the marvelous imagination and creativity of four performers, we have the must-be-heard-to-be-believed outfit, Beatallica." - Metal Edge"Words can't describe the utter genius of this band…my pick of the f**ing year!" - Metal Maniacs MagazineForged from the influences of two of history's greatest bands, BEATALLICA are the world's first live mash-up or "bash-up" band. Their wit, creativity, subversiveness, and flair are as sharp as the point they make. Beatallica destroys the boundaries of creativity and reveals how original compositions of music can be crafted for those who identify with humor and biting commentary. All the while, they show appreciation and reverence to The Beatles and Metallica, grandfathers of their respective genres.In August of 2009, Jaymz Lennfield, Kliff McBurtney, Ringo Larz, and Grg III unleashed their sophomore full-length, Masterful Mystery Tour on Oglio Entertainment and distributed globally through Universal/Fontana. Their technically brilliant musicianship and uncanny ability has led to the creation of song titles such as "Hero of the Day Tripper," "I Want to Choke Your Band" and "Got to Get You Trapped under Ice." The videos for "Hero" and "Fuel on the Hill'' can be found on viral and mass media sources everywhere. This triumphant return was a follow-up to BEATALLICA's debut, Sgt. Hetfield's Motorbreath Pub Band, which promptly went to #9 on Billboard's comedy music chart in the U.S.A. and #1 on Tower Records' chart in Japan when released in 2007. The singles "Revol-ooh-tion" and "A Garage Dayz Nite" have become fan favorites and live show classics.In 2008, BEATALLICA did the unthinkable and unleashed the All You Need is Blood maxi-single. The vocals on the recording were done in 14 different languages and set a new bar for creativity and perseverance. 2009 saw the release of Winter Plunderband, a holiday EP that features not only mash-ups but BEATALLICA original material.2013 marked the release of Abbey Load and BEATALLICA's tackling of the classic rock medleys teamed up with their own brand of sonic power. The tunes are moody, brooding, and musically cynical, and the collection highlights the band's one-of-a-kind creativity.BEATALLICA have chalked up appearances with Sammy Hagar, Clutch, members of Mastodon, Jerry Cantrell and Billy Duffy, Motorhead, Testament, Steven Adler of Guns and Roses, L.A. Guns, Sepultura, and many more metal/rock favorites. They have reached headlining status for open-air festivals in both the United States and Europe. A stop in Busan, South Korea and press throughout Japan, South America, and Australia highlight the extent of BEATALLICA's international stronghold. BEATALLICA's websites have sustained millions of hits and the band's presence continues to grow at a rapid pace. Peers who make their living in the music and media professions have lauded the band's continual efforts of musicianship, solidarity, comedy and originality.BEATALLICA continues to change the face of music on the internet, in live settings, and over radio waves around the globe. They flourish with music lovers from all areas of the world at their side. Throw your fist high into the air, become a "Beatallibanger," and open your mind to a one-of-a-kind brand of musical mayhem!BEATALLICA is:Jaymz Lennfield - lead vocals, guitarsGrg Hammettson III - lead guitar, backing vocalsJimmy Ul-nic - drums, percussion, backing vocalsDr. Robert Stujillo - bass, backing vocalsBandcamp: https://beatallica.bandcamp.comWebsite: https://beatallica.orgYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf-Kh2M2NCKF7aistr4_PvwFacebook: https://facebook.com/beatallicaTwitter: https://twitter.com/beatallicaInstagram: https://instagram.com/beatallicaband



