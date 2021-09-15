Karma Kids Release New Track "Falling"



www.instagram.com/karmakidsin New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Indiana's Karma Kids have released "Falling," a new single off their upcoming album 'vibes. [part two]', which serves as the companion to their recently released 'vibes.' which featured guest vocal appearances by Kellin Quinn (Sleeping With Sirens) and Alexandria Edington (ex-Native World).'vibes [part two]' will be released on October 8.Stream " Falling " on DSPs HERE: https://ingroov.es/falling-524cd.Pre-save the album here: https://ingroov.es/vibes-pt-2Vocalist Jon Benjamin says, "'Falling' is a to-the-point, catchy track that is about trying to get your shit together when it feels like everything is crumbling around you."Of the upcoming album he adds, "vibes. [part two.] took our sound to the next level and I really dove into myself expressing how I would feel if the situations on the record that have happened to people close to me were happening to me."Track Listing:1. How I Met Your Mother2. Falling3. Broken Hearts Club4. Serotonin5. Dead Ghosts6. She Never Knew My Name7. Fucked8. Solar Eclipse9. Inter[quaa]lude10. When I'm GoneKarma Kids will join Mudvayne, A Day To Remember, August Burns Red, Asking Alexandria, Chevelle and many others at the sold out Inkcarceration Festival in Mansfield, OH on Saturday, September 11.Karma Kids was formed in 2019 by Jon Benjamin and Zaac Wesco. Both members had background in emo, pop punk, and metalcore and decided to fuse the genres into their newly dubbed "emocore".www.facebook.com/karmakidsinwww.instagram.com/karmakidsin



