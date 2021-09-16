Wilmah Release "Television" Music Video



"It feels incredible to have such an enthusiastic team behind us who can bring our vision to life in a way that portrays the message of the song in a new and fun way," says Wilmah on the video. "We can't wait to share it with the rest of the world"



Debuting on multiple Spotify alternative playlists including FreshFinds: Pop, The New Alt, New Noise, and more, "Television" follows their gritty, nu-metal inspired first single "WelcometoAmerica" which nods to Wilmah's formative influences (Rage Against The Machine, BeastieBoys) while spotlighting human rights issues and depicting the current of violence and hypocrisy flowing across America. Watch the video for the track, a release of anger which uses footage from news coverage of America's recent protests.



Pulling inspiration from multiple genres and experimenting with sound in a way that is still distinctly Wilmah, MattConnolly (vocal/guitar) and WillO'Connor (bass) are constantly pushing boundaries in their sound and vision to rewrite what an alt-pop band can be. Infusing the brutal honesty of their lyrics with fun as a means of uplifting listeners, Wilmah are currently collaborating with multi-hyphenate producer Sachi (Joy Again, Wallows) and use their unique approach to songwriting and production to find the meaning in everything and understand their relationship with the world. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alt-pop band Wilmah have released the playful music video for their powerhouse single "Television" which parodies iconic 90s sitcoms including Friends and Wayne's World. A bright, catchy bop that explores the romanticization of past relationships and memories that are clouded by nostalgia, the "Television" music video expands on the song's theme to show the stark contrast between the reality of living in New York City and the way it is often depicted on screen."It feels incredible to have such an enthusiastic team behind us who can bring our vision to life in a way that portrays the message of the song in a new and fun way," says Wilmah on the video. "We can't wait to share it with the rest of the world"Debuting on multiple Spotify alternative playlists including FreshFinds: Pop, The New Alt, New Noise, and more, "Television" follows their gritty, nu-metal inspired first single "WelcometoAmerica" which nods to Wilmah's formative influences (Rage Against The Machine, BeastieBoys) while spotlighting human rights issues and depicting the current of violence and hypocrisy flowing across America. Watch the video for the track, a release of anger which uses footage from news coverage of America's recent protests.Pulling inspiration from multiple genres and experimenting with sound in a way that is still distinctly Wilmah, MattConnolly (vocal/guitar) and WillO'Connor (bass) are constantly pushing boundaries in their sound and vision to rewrite what an alt-pop band can be. Infusing the brutal honesty of their lyrics with fun as a means of uplifting listeners, Wilmah are currently collaborating with multi-hyphenate producer Sachi (Joy Again, Wallows) and use their unique approach to songwriting and production to find the meaning in everything and understand their relationship with the world.



