More Stars Added To The Lineup For The "73rd EMMY Awards," Sunday, Sept. 19 On CBS

The Television Academy seeks to expand the horizons of television excellence. Through the programs, publications and events of the Academy and its foundation, it strives to empower storytellers who shape the evolving television space. And it celebrates those who have excelled by recognizing their achievements through accolades and awards, including television's most coveted prize, the Emmy(R) Award. For more information, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CBS and the Television Academy announced today additional stars who will appear on the 73rd EMMY AWARDS, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, Sunday, Sept. 19 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.Artists added to the star-studded lineup include Annaleigh Ashford, Awkwafina, Misty Copeland, Michael Douglas, Ava DuVernay, Taraji P. Henson, Gayle King, LL COOL J, Dolly Parton, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Ellen Pompeo, Yara Shahidi, Rita Wilson and Catherine Zeta-Jones. GRAMMY Award-winning R&B artist Leon Bridges and Academy Award-winning recording artist Jon Batiste (THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT) will perform a special "in memoriam" song by Bridges. Also, band leader Reggie Watts (THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN) will serve as DJ for the evening.Previously announced presenters include Paulina Alexis, Anthony Anderson, Angela Bassett, Adrien Brody, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Lane Factor, Beanie Feldstein, Allyson Felix, America Ferrera, Sterlin Harjo, Devery Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Vanessa Lachey, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Jessica Long, Annie Murphy, Catherine O'Hara, Sarah Paulson, Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailee Steinfeld, Patrick Stewart, Wilmer Valderrama, Kerry Washington, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Bowen Yang.For more information and updates on the show, go to TelevisionAcademy.com/Emmys and follow @TelevisionAcad on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.The 73rd EMMY AWARDS is produced by Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment. Ian Stewart, Reginald Hudlin, Byron Phillips and Ashley Edens are executive producers. Hamish Hamilton will serve as director.The Television Academy seeks to expand the horizons of television excellence. Through the programs, publications and events of the Academy and its foundation, it strives to empower storytellers who shape the evolving television space. And it celebrates those who have excelled by recognizing their achievements through accolades and awards, including television's most coveted prize, the Emmy(R) Award. For more information, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com.



