Revived Witch Closed Beta Test Sign-Ups Start! Get A Sneak Peek At A Pixel Adventure





The Times for Closed Beta Tests Are as Follows:

Closed Beta SignUp Period: Aug. 27 7:30 a.m.-Sept.12 23:59 p.m (UTC-7)

Closed Beta Period: Sept.15 10:00 a.m.-Sept. 23 04:00 a.m. (UTC-7)



CBT Exclusive Rewards

To enable CBT players to fully dive into the wizarding world and explore further game features, abundant in-game resources and rewards are prepared. With more than 100 summons, participants gain more chances to meet their beloved dolls and unlock characters' L2D motions.

Here are the CBT rewards to expect:

CBT Login Rewards: 2 Large Soul Cryolite (20-time Summons)

Daily Magic Supply: 1 Large Soul Cryolite and 4 Stamina Elixir Daily

7-Day login Rewards: (Login for 7 days to get a total of 15 summons and an SSR character: Arcana)

Unique Avatar Frame at official launch when players clear Chapter 2-13

Secret EX Doll (Limited) at official launch when players clear Chapter 3-18



