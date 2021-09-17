The Script Share The New Video For 'I Want It All'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Script
launched their current single 'I Want It All' with a session for Zoe Ball on Radio
2, as widespread playlist support resulted in it quickly exceeding 2 million streams. The song features on their career-spanning greatest hits album 'Tales From The Script' which will be released on October 1st, and comes ahead of a huge UK and European Greatest Hits tour which runs from February to June 2022.
Now The Script
continue to celebrate a journey that has included five UK #1 albums, six billion streams, and over two million ticket sales as they share the official video for 'I Want It All'.
Directed by Charles Mehling, the 'I Want It All' video takes fans on an emotionally charged flashback to countless unforgettable moments from the band's history. The Script's energetic performance is interspersed with archive live performances and behind the scenes footage, which takes them right back to their roots.
'Tales From The Script' compiles all of the biggest hits and fan favourites from their six albums so far. It highlights the classic cuts from the trio's catalogue, taking in the likes of the #1 smash 'Hall of Fame' (featuring will.i.am) and the Top 10 hits 'The Man Who Can't Be Moved', 'For The First Time' and 'Superheroes'. It also includes landmark moments and staples of their live show including 'Breakeven', their debut single 'We Cry', and 'Rain'.
'Tales From The Script' will be released on CD, digital and cassette formats, and is available to pre-order now.
The Script's 2022 Greatest Hits tour includes a huge London show at The O2 and culminates with two homecoming performances at Dublin's 3Arena. They will be joined by special guest Ella Henderson
at all UK and Ireland dates. Remaining tickets are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.gigsandtours.com.
The dates are:
FEBRUARY
21st - France, Paris, Le Trianon
22nd - Germany, Hannover, Capitol
23rd - Germany, Hamburg, Fabrik
25th - Denmark, Copenhagen, VEGA
26th - Norway, Oslo, Sentrum Scene
27th - Sweden, Stockholm, Berns
MARCH
1st - Germany, Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt
2nd - Poland, Warsaw, Klub Stodola
4th - Germany, Nuremberg, Z-Bau
5th - Czech Republic, Prague, Forum Karlin
7th - Germany, Stuttgart, LKA Longhorn
8th - Germany, Munich, Tonhalle
9th - Austria, Vienna, Gasometer
11th - Italy, Padova, Gran Teatro Geox
12th - Italy, Milan, Fabrique
14th - Germany, Cologne, E-Werk
15th - Germany, Wiesbaden, Schlachthof
16th - Switzerland, Zurich, Samsung Hall
18th - Spain, Madrid, La Riviera
MAY*
14th - UK, Belfast, SSE Arena
(ADDED DATE)
15th - UK, Belfast, SSE Arena
(SOLD OUT)
19th - UK, Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
20th - UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena
21st - UK, Manchester, AO Arena
23rd - UK, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
24th - UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
26th - UK, Aberdeen, P&J Live
27th - UK, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
28th - UK, Newcastle, Utilita Arena
30th - UK, Brighton, Centre
31st - UK, Bournemouth, International Centre
JUNE*
2nd - UK, Sheffield, Arena
3rd - UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena
4th - UK, London, The O2
7th - Belgium, Brussels, Forest National
10th - The Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
11th - The Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome (ADDED DATE)
14th - Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena
15th - Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena
*With special guest Ella Henderson.