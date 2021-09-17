Bring Me The Horizon Releases New Single And Video "DiE4u"





The new single, out today via Columbia Records, is another perfectly crafted



Oli adds, "'DiE4u' is a song about toxic obsessions, vices and things you can't kick. I think a lot of people went through very similar struggles while in lockdown, coming face to face with yourself and seeing who you really are and what's important. The song is a triumphant and emotional one for me because it was a time of realization to kick the things that were no good, and to take the choice in bettering myself. It also connects to a deeper theme about us as a society, and how we need to look at the way we treat ourselves, each other as well as the world."



The band recently celebrated a UK Number 1 with their EP POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR, which has been streamed over 450M times and sold over 300K globally, showcasing the band's incredible drive to explore and push their own creative boundaries during the height of the global pandemic. The EP became one of their most intricate, varied pieces of music thus far and scored them critical acclaim.



The four singles alone from POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR racked up over 250 million streams across platforms to date.



"DiE4u" comes ahead of a sold out arena tour in the UK and their appearance at Slipknot's Knotfest at LA's Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2021.

