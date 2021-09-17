Frank Turner's New Album 'FTHC' To Be Released On February 11, 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Frank Turner is set to release his brand new album 'FTHC' on February 11th via Xtra Mile Recordings/Polydor/Universal Music. His first since 2019's 'No Man's Land' with accompanying Podcast, it marks a new chapter in a career that has already spawned four Top 5 albums; nearing an impressive 3000 shows to over 2 million people worldwide and stretching from grassroots venues to Wembley Arena, and the O2.
Following the release of The Gathering, the first track from FTHC, brand new single 'Haven't Been Doing So Well' is out today alongside news of a major tour of Great Britain in 2022 (further dates in Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland to follow).
In addition to Turner's 'The Gathering' Shows this summer, which featured full Xtra Mile acts support bill, he also played storming festival sets at Download Pilot, Slam Dunk, Victorious, Beautiful Days and Moseley Folk. Tonight sees the long-awaited return of Turner's fourth sold out Lost Evenings Festival for a four-night stand at London's historic Roundhouse.
'Haven't Been Doing So Well' captures the emotions that so many of us have been through in the past year and a half, as Frank explains: "It's exciting to finally get the new music I've been working on out into the world after the last miserable 18 months. It's been a difficult time for a lot of people and their mental health, myself included, and discussing that openly is important to me, so this is a song about anxiety and the struggles that come with that." Turner has always excelled at creating exuberant, cathartic songs from immensely challenging emotions, and that's exactly what he has delivered with a heartland punk rock anthem that will surely be hollered back to him at shows all over the world.
'FTHC' was recorded at ARC - Abbey Recording Studios - just outside of Oxford and produced/mixed by Rich Costey (Foo Fighters, Muse, Biffy Clyro). The album opens with 'Non Serviam', a two-minute blast of vitriolic hardcore that reflects the record's title - a genre he again attacks on 'My Bad'. But elsewhere it darts between punk, folk, hard rock and singer-songwriter confessionals, starting with the recent single 'The Gathering' featuring Jason Isbell
and Muse's Dom Howard. 'Fatherless' is particularly revealing as Turner reflects on childhood trauma. 'A Wave Across A Bay' is a tribute to his friend, the late Scott Hutchison of Frightened Rabbit. The album ends with a rumination on leaving the capital after 7300 days for a new life on the Essex coast with the bittersweet 'Farewell To My City'. It's a mini autobiography rooted in time and place, but one that ultimately accepts that it's time to move on.
'FTHC' is now available to pre-order on CD, deluxe CD, LP, picture disc and cassette, with signed bundles exclusively available from Frank's UK store. Fans who pre-order the album before 5pm BST on Tuesday, 21st September
will receive access to a pre-sale for tour tickets. The pre-sale opens at midday on Wednesday, September
22nd and remains live until the general sale commences at midday on Friday, September
24th.
Frank Turner's extensive support of the live music scene during the pandemic saw him play countless livestream benefit shows to raise money and awareness of the importance of small venues all across the country. After raising nearly £300,000 he was recently awarded the Music
Venue Trust's award for Outstanding Achievement for Grassroots Music
Venues.
Making up for lost time Frank Turner
& The Sleeping Souls will hit the road for a sprawling The Never Ending Tour of Everywhere 2022. Dates are below. Lots more international dates are in the pipeline.
JANUARY 2022
18th - Ipswich, Corn Exchange
19th - Norwich, UEA
21st - Cambridge, Junction
22nd - Boston, Gliderdrome
23rd - Hull, City Hall
25th - Newcastle, City Hall
26th - Edinburgh, The Liquid Room
28th - Aberdeen, Lemon Tree
30th - Glasgow, SWG3
FEBRUARY 2022
1st - Leeds, University
2nd - Buckley Tivoli
4th - Liverpool, O2 Acadmy
5th - Sheffield, O2 Academy
6th - Manchester, Academy
8th - Cardiff, Tramshed
9th - Coventry, HMV Empire
11th - Nottingham, Rock City
12th - Leicester, O2 Academy
13th - Birmingham, O2 Institute
14th - Swansea, Sin City
16th - Bristol, O2 Academy
18th - Bath, The Forum
19th - Southampton, O2 Guildhall
20th - Brighton, Dome
22nd - Exeter, University
23rd - Reading, The Hexagon
25th - Oxford, O2 Academy
26th - Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall
27th - London, O2 Academy Brixton
Pet Needs and Truckstop Honeymoon are supports at all shows. The Brixton date also features Snuff as special guests.