Frank Turner's New Album 'FTHC' To Be Released On February 11, 2022





Following the release of The Gathering, the first track from FTHC, brand new single 'Haven't Been Doing So Well' is out today alongside news of a major tour of Great Britain in 2022 (further dates in Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland to follow).



In addition to Turner's 'The Gathering' Shows this summer, which featured full Xtra Mile acts support bill, he also played storming festival sets at Download Pilot, Slam Dunk, Victorious, Beautiful Days and Moseley Folk. Tonight sees the long-awaited return of Turner's fourth sold out Lost Evenings Festival for a four-night stand at London's historic Roundhouse.



'Haven't Been Doing So Well' captures the emotions that so many of us have been through in the past year and a half, as Frank explains: "It's exciting to finally get the new music I've been working on out into the world after the last miserable 18 months. It's been a difficult time for a lot of people and their mental health, myself included, and discussing that openly is important to me, so this is a song about anxiety and the struggles that come with that." Turner has always excelled at creating exuberant, cathartic songs from immensely challenging emotions, and that's exactly what he has delivered with a heartland punk rock anthem that will surely be hollered back to him at shows all over the world.



'FTHC' was recorded at ARC - Abbey Recording Studios - just outside of Oxford and produced/mixed by Rich Costey (Foo Fighters, Muse, Biffy Clyro). The album opens with 'Non Serviam', a two-minute blast of vitriolic hardcore that reflects the record's title - a genre he again attacks on 'My Bad'. But elsewhere it darts between punk, folk, hard rock and singer-songwriter confessionals, starting with the recent single 'The Gathering' featuring



'FTHC' is now available to pre-order on CD, deluxe CD, LP, picture disc and cassette, with signed bundles exclusively available from Frank's UK store. Fans who pre-order the album before 5pm BST on Tuesday, 21st



Frank Turner's extensive support of the live music scene during the pandemic saw him play countless livestream benefit shows to raise money and awareness of the importance of small venues all across the country. After raising nearly £300,000 he was recently awarded the



Making up for lost time



JANUARY 2022

18th - Ipswich, Corn Exchange

19th - Norwich, UEA

21st - Cambridge, Junction

22nd - Boston, Gliderdrome

23rd - Hull, City Hall

25th - Newcastle, City Hall

26th - Edinburgh, The Liquid Room

28th - Aberdeen, Lemon Tree

30th - Glasgow, SWG3



FEBRUARY 2022

1st - Leeds, University

2nd - Buckley Tivoli

4th - Liverpool, O2 Acadmy

5th - Sheffield, O2 Academy

6th - Manchester, Academy

8th - Cardiff, Tramshed

9th - Coventry, HMV Empire

11th - Nottingham, Rock City

12th - Leicester, O2 Academy

13th - Birmingham, O2 Institute

14th - Swansea, Sin City

16th - Bristol, O2 Academy

18th - Bath, The Forum

19th - Southampton, O2 Guildhall

20th - Brighton, Dome

22nd - Exeter, University

23rd - Reading, The Hexagon

25th - Oxford, O2 Academy

26th - Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall

27th - London, O2 Academy Brixton

Pet Needs and Truckstop Honeymoon are supports at all shows. The Brixton date also features Snuff as special guests. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Frank Turner is set to release his brand new album 'FTHC' on February 11th via Xtra Mile Recordings/Polydor/Universal Music. His first since 2019's 'No Man's Land' with accompanying Podcast, it marks a new chapter in a career that has already spawned four Top 5 albums; nearing an impressive 3000 shows to over 2 million people worldwide and stretching from grassroots venues to Wembley Arena, and the O2.Following the release of The Gathering, the first track from FTHC, brand new single 'Haven't Been Doing So Well' is out today alongside news of a major tour of Great Britain in 2022 (further dates in Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland to follow).In addition to Turner's 'The Gathering' Shows this summer, which featured full Xtra Mile acts support bill, he also played storming festival sets at Download Pilot, Slam Dunk, Victorious, Beautiful Days and Moseley Folk. Tonight sees the long-awaited return of Turner's fourth sold out Lost Evenings Festival for a four-night stand at London's historic Roundhouse.'Haven't Been Doing So Well' captures the emotions that so many of us have been through in the past year and a half, as Frank explains: "It's exciting to finally get the new music I've been working on out into the world after the last miserable 18 months. It's been a difficult time for a lot of people and their mental health, myself included, and discussing that openly is important to me, so this is a song about anxiety and the struggles that come with that." Turner has always excelled at creating exuberant, cathartic songs from immensely challenging emotions, and that's exactly what he has delivered with a heartland punk rock anthem that will surely be hollered back to him at shows all over the world.'FTHC' was recorded at ARC - Abbey Recording Studios - just outside of Oxford and produced/mixed by Rich Costey (Foo Fighters, Muse, Biffy Clyro). The album opens with 'Non Serviam', a two-minute blast of vitriolic hardcore that reflects the record's title - a genre he again attacks on 'My Bad'. But elsewhere it darts between punk, folk, hard rock and singer-songwriter confessionals, starting with the recent single 'The Gathering' featuring Jason Isbell and Muse's Dom Howard. 'Fatherless' is particularly revealing as Turner reflects on childhood trauma. 'A Wave Across A Bay' is a tribute to his friend, the late Scott Hutchison of Frightened Rabbit. The album ends with a rumination on leaving the capital after 7300 days for a new life on the Essex coast with the bittersweet 'Farewell To My City'. It's a mini autobiography rooted in time and place, but one that ultimately accepts that it's time to move on.'FTHC' is now available to pre-order on CD, deluxe CD, LP, picture disc and cassette, with signed bundles exclusively available from Frank's UK store. Fans who pre-order the album before 5pm BST on Tuesday, 21st September will receive access to a pre-sale for tour tickets. The pre-sale opens at midday on Wednesday, September 22nd and remains live until the general sale commences at midday on Friday, September 24th.Frank Turner's extensive support of the live music scene during the pandemic saw him play countless livestream benefit shows to raise money and awareness of the importance of small venues all across the country. After raising nearly £300,000 he was recently awarded the Music Venue Trust's award for Outstanding Achievement for Grassroots Music Venues.Making up for lost time Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls will hit the road for a sprawling The Never Ending Tour of Everywhere 2022. Dates are below. Lots more international dates are in the pipeline.JANUARY 202218th - Ipswich, Corn Exchange19th - Norwich, UEA21st - Cambridge, Junction22nd - Boston, Gliderdrome23rd - Hull, City Hall25th - Newcastle, City Hall26th - Edinburgh, The Liquid Room28th - Aberdeen, Lemon Tree30th - Glasgow, SWG3FEBRUARY 20221st - Leeds, University2nd - Buckley Tivoli4th - Liverpool, O2 Acadmy5th - Sheffield, O2 Academy6th - Manchester, Academy8th - Cardiff, Tramshed9th - Coventry, HMV Empire11th - Nottingham, Rock City12th - Leicester, O2 Academy13th - Birmingham, O2 Institute14th - Swansea, Sin City16th - Bristol, O2 Academy18th - Bath, The Forum19th - Southampton, O2 Guildhall20th - Brighton, Dome22nd - Exeter, University23rd - Reading, The Hexagon25th - Oxford, O2 Academy26th - Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall27th - London, O2 Academy BrixtonPet Needs and Truckstop Honeymoon are supports at all shows. The Brixton date also features Snuff as special guests.



