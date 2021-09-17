The Tragically Hip To Mark 30th Anniversary Of Hit Album "Road Apples"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Tragically Hip
announced that they will be releasing a special version of their sophomore album, Road Apples 30th Anniversary Deluxe, on Friday, October 15. The album is available for pre-order and will be available in comprehensive physical deluxe CD and Vinyl and Pure Audio blu-ray audio box set editions. In anticipation of the release (physical and digital form) the band will share a raw, stripped-down version of the powerful and emotional track "Fiddler's Green," out Friday, September
17. The song, features Rob Baker on guitar and Gord Downie's vocals.
Created to mark the 30th anniversary of the band's second studio album which became their first record to hit #1, the Road Apples 30th Anniversary Deluxe
editions were carefully crafted with input from each living member of the band. The outcome is a deep dive behind the scenes of what made this album one of the most beloved in The Tragically Hip's vast catalogue. With all tracks completely remastered in 2021 by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound in Nashville, for the first time, fans will hear music from the band with all the grit, vibrancy, and passion of their original recordings, second only to being in the recording studio with them. The physical box set editions, (CD and Vinyl), of the release will contain special Dolby Atmos, 7.1, 5.1 and binaural mixes by Richard Chycki of Road Apples and 5 cuts from Saskadelphia, ensuring fans have a one-of-a-kind listening experience. Fans and collectors will also appreciate the brand-new artwork for each of the packages within the physical box sets.
The expansive deluxe editions of the release are jam packed with rare and more previously unreleased and never heard before pieces of music chronicling The Tragically Hip's Road Apples era, including:
- Road Apples, the original album re-mastered in 2021 by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound in Nashville.
- Saskadelphia, as released earlier this year.
- Live At The Roxy Los Angeles, May 3rd 1991, originally recorded for a Westwood One radio show, often bootlegged and sought after by fans for many years. It has been re-mastered and expanded and includes the rare "Killer Whale Tank" version of New Orleans Is Sinking. This legendary Roxy show is now a double vinyl album. This album is available exclusively in physical product.
- Hoof-Hearted, an album of previously unreleased demos, outtakes, and alternate versions.
Fans new and old will appreciate the intimate and rare items from the band's personal collection, as well as fan collections that are part of the physical deluxe box set editions. Included in a 36-page booklet are essays from Bruce Dickinson (who initially signed them to MCA Records in the U.S.), and from producer/engineer Mark Vreeken, both of whom played pivotal roles in The Tragically Hip's career; reproductions of original handwritten lyrics from Gord Downie's personal notebooks, never seen photos from Kingsway Studio recording sessions and the Road Apples era and a touching tribute to late producer Don Smith along with further commentary from the band.
Recorded in 1990 in New Orleans at Daniel
Langlois' The Kingsway Studio in an old mansion that looms over the French Quarter neighbourhood by a group of young men from Kingston, Ontario, singer Gord Downie, guitarists Rob Baker and Paul Langlois, bassist Gord Sinclair, and drummer Johnny Fay, Road Apples, was first released in 1991. Guided by producer Don Smith and engineer Bruce Barris, the band created an album that yielded an avalanche of gritty rock 'n' roll with a relentless quality to it, like a stream of blues that struggles to be contained. Road Apples contains some of their best-known songs including, 'Little Bones,' 'Fiddler's Green', 'Long Time Running' and 'Three Pistols.' Road Apples is now approaching double diamond certified status in Canada.
Configurations available on October 15:
Physical Deluxe
Edition 5 LP + Pure Audio Blu-Ray Audio pressed on 180 Gram Black
Vinyl:
Record 1: Road Apples 2021 Remaster
Record 2: Saskadelphia
Record 3: Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991 (Side 1 + 2)
Record 4: Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991 (Side 3 + 4)
Record 5: Hoof-Hearted
Physical Deluxe
Edition 4 CD + Pure Audio Blu-Ray Audio Box set:
CD 1: Road Apples 2021 Remaster
CD 2: Saskadelphia
CD 3: Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991
CD 4: Hoof-Hearted
Road Apples - 2021 Remaster standalone LP, pressed on 180 Gram Red Vinyl
Deluxe
Edition - Digital: Streaming/Download * Excluding Live At The Roxy Los Angeles, May 3rd 1991
Road Apples Deluxe
Vinyl Box set
Record 1 - Road Apples 2021 Remaster
Side 1
Little
Bones
Twist My Arm
Cordelia
The Luxury
Born In The Water
Long Time Running
Side 2
Bring It All Back
Three Pistols
Fight
On The Verge
Fiddler's Green
The Last Of The Unplucked Gems
Record 2 Saskadelphia
Side 1
Ouch
Not Necessary
Montreal (Live)
Side 2
Crack My Spine Like A Whip
Just As Well
Reformed Baptist Blues
Record 3 Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991
Side 1
Little
Bones
She Didn't Know
Twist My Arm
Highway Girl
Side 2
Cordelia
Trickle Down
The Luxury
Three Pistols
Fight
Record 4 Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991
Side 3
I'll Believe In You (Or I'll Be Leaving You Tonight)
New Orleans Is Sinking
On The Verge
Side 4
Long Time Running
Blow At High Dough
All Canadian Surf Club
Record 5 Hoof-Hearted (An album of unreleased demos, outtakes & alternate versions)
Side 1
Cordelia (Outtake)
Bring It All Back (February 1990 Demo)
Fiddler's Green (Alternate Version)
Fight (Outtake)
Side 2
Born In The Water (Outtake)
Little
Bones (Alternate Acoustic Version)
If You Lived Here (June 1990 Demo of Unreleased Song)
Angst On The Planks (Demo Version of "Cordelia
")
The Last Of The Unplucked Gems (Full Length Version)
Blu-ray Road Apples & Saskadelphia Blu-ray Dolby Atmos, 7.1, 5.1, Binaural Mixes
Little
Bones
Twist My Arm
Cordelia
The Luxury
Born In The Water
Long Time Running
Bring It All Back
Three Pistols
Fight
On The Verge
Fiddler's Green
The Last Of The Unplucked Gems
Ouch
Not Necessary
Crack My Spine Like A Whip
Just As Well
Reformed Baptist Blues
Road Apples Deluxe
CD Box set
CD 1 - Road Apples 2021 Remaster
Little
Bones
Twist My Arm
Cordelia
The Luxury
Born In The Water
Long Time Running
Bring It All Back
Three Pistols
Fight
On The Verge
Fiddler's Green
The Last Of The Unplucked Gems
CD 2 Saskadelphia
Ouch
Not Necessary
Montreal (Live)
Crack My Spine Like A Whip
Just As Well
Reformed Baptist Blues
CD 3 Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991
Little
Bones
She Didn't Know
Twist My Arm
Highway Girl
Cordelia
Trickle Down
The Luxury
Three Pistols
Fight
I'll Believe In You (Or I'll Be Leaving You Tonight)
New Orleans Is Sinking
On The Verge
Long Time Running
Blow At High Dough
All Canadian Surf Club
CD 4 Hoof-Hearted (An album of unreleased demos, outtakes & alternate versions)
Cordelia (Outtake)
Bring It All Back (February 1990 Demo)
Fiddler's Green (Alternate Version)
Fight (Outtake)
Born In The Water (Outtake)
Little
Bones (Alternate Acoustic Version)
If You Lived Here (June 1990 Demo of Unreleased Song)
Angst On The Planks (Demo Version of "Cordelia
")
The Last Of The Unplucked Gems (Full Length Version)
Blu-ray Road Apples & Saskadelphia Blu-ray Dolby Atmos, 7.1, 5.1, Binaural Mixes
Little
Bones
Twist My Arm
Cordelia
The Luxury
Born In The Water
Long Time Running
Bring It All Back
Three Pistols
Fight
On The Verge
Fiddler's Green
The Last Of The Unplucked Gems
Ouch
Not Necessary
Crack My Spine Like A Whip
Just As Well
Reformed Baptist Blues
Critically-acclaimed for more than three decades, The Tragically Hip
has been at the heart of the Canadian musical zeitgeist, evoking a strong emotional connection between their music and their fans that remains unrivalled. A five-piece group of friends including Rob Baker (guitar), Gord Downie (vocals, guitar), Johnny Fay (drums), Paul Langlois (guitar) and Gord Sinclair (bass), who grew up in Kingston, Ontario, The Tragically Hip
have achieved both mass popularity with more than 10 million albums in Canada and over 1.5 million sold in the U.S, as well as peer recognition through 15 Juno Awards - picking up their last two for Group of the Year and Rock Album of the Year for Man Machine Poem. Their studio catalogue includes their self-titled debut album The Tragically Hip
(1987), Up To Here (1989), Road Apples (1991), Fully Completely (1992), Day For Night (1994), Trouble At The Henhouse (1996), Phantom Power (1998), Music
@ Work (2000), In Violet Light (2002), In Between Evolution (2004), World Container (2006), We Are The Same (2009), Now For Plan A (2012), Man Machine Poem (2016) and Saskadelphia (2021). A National
Celebration was the final show of The Tragically Hip's Man Machine Poem Tour recorded on August 20th, 2016 at the K-Rock Centre in their hometown of Kingston, Ontario, and is their last performance as a five-piece band. Through their career the band became a cultural touchstone in Canada, who despite their accolades and numerous recognitions, will always be proudest of the humanitarian work they have done over the years through numerous charitable organizations and causes.