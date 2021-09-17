The Tragically Hip To Mark 30th Anniversary Of Hit Album "Road Apples"





Created to mark the 30th anniversary of the band's second studio album which became their first record to hit #1, the Road Apples 30th Anniversary



The expansive deluxe editions of the release are jam packed with rare and more previously unreleased and never heard before pieces of music chronicling The Tragically Hip's Road Apples era, including:

- Road Apples, the original album re-mastered in 2021 by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound in Nashville.

- Saskadelphia, as released earlier this year.

- Live At The Roxy Los Angeles, May 3rd 1991, originally recorded for a Westwood One radio show, often bootlegged and sought after by fans for many years. It has been re-mastered and expanded and includes the rare "Killer Whale Tank" version of New Orleans Is Sinking. This legendary Roxy show is now a double vinyl album. This album is available exclusively in physical product.

- Hoof-Hearted, an album of previously unreleased demos, outtakes, and alternate versions.



Fans new and old will appreciate the intimate and rare items from the band's personal collection, as well as fan collections that are part of the physical deluxe box set editions. Included in a 36-page booklet are essays from Bruce Dickinson (who initially signed them to MCA Records in the U.S.), and from producer/engineer Mark Vreeken, both of whom played pivotal roles in The Tragically Hip's career; reproductions of original handwritten lyrics from Gord Downie's personal notebooks, never seen photos from Kingsway Studio recording sessions and the Road Apples era and a touching tribute to late producer Don Smith along with further commentary from the band.



Recorded in 1990 in New Orleans at



Configurations available on October 15:



Physical

Record 1: Road Apples 2021 Remaster

Record 2: Saskadelphia

Record 3: Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991 (Side 1 + 2)

Record 4: Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991 (Side 3 + 4)

Record 5: Hoof-Hearted



Physical

CD 1: Road Apples 2021 Remaster

CD 2: Saskadelphia

CD 3: Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991

CD 4: Hoof-Hearted



Road Apples - 2021 Remaster standalone LP, pressed on 180 Gram Red Vinyl





Road Apples

Record 1 - Road Apples 2021 Remaster

Side 1



Twist My Arm

Cordelia

The Luxury

Born In The Water

Long Time Running



Side 2

Bring It All Back

Three Pistols

Fight

On The Verge

Fiddler's Green

The Last Of The Unplucked Gems



Record 2 Saskadelphia

Side 1

Ouch

Not Necessary

Montreal (Live)



Side 2

Crack My Spine Like A Whip

Just As Well

Reformed Baptist Blues



Record 3 Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991

Side 1



She Didn't Know

Twist My Arm

Highway Girl



Side 2

Cordelia

Trickle Down

The Luxury

Three Pistols

Fight



Record 4 Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991

Side 3

I'll Believe In You (Or I'll Be Leaving You Tonight)

New Orleans Is Sinking

On The Verge



Side 4

Long Time Running

Blow At High Dough

All Canadian Surf Club



Record 5 Hoof-Hearted (An album of unreleased demos, outtakes & alternate versions)

Side 1

Cordelia (Outtake)

Bring It All Back (February 1990 Demo)

Fiddler's Green (Alternate Version)

Fight (Outtake)



Side 2

Born In The Water (Outtake)



If You Lived Here (June 1990 Demo of Unreleased Song)

Angst On The Planks (Demo Version of "

The Last Of The Unplucked Gems (Full Length Version)



Blu-ray Road Apples & Saskadelphia Blu-ray Dolby Atmos, 7.1, 5.1, Binaural Mixes



Twist My Arm

Cordelia

The Luxury

Born In The Water

Long Time Running

Bring It All Back

Three Pistols

Fight

On The Verge

Fiddler's Green

The Last Of The Unplucked Gems

Ouch

Not Necessary

Crack My Spine Like A Whip

Just As Well

Reformed Baptist Blues



Road Apples

CD 1 - Road Apples 2021 Remaster



Twist My Arm

Cordelia

The Luxury

Born In The Water

Long Time Running

Bring It All Back

Three Pistols

Fight

On The Verge

Fiddler's Green

The Last Of The Unplucked Gems



CD 2 Saskadelphia

Ouch

Not Necessary

Montreal (Live)

Crack My Spine Like A Whip

Just As Well

Reformed Baptist Blues



CD 3 Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991



She Didn't Know

Twist My Arm

Highway Girl

Cordelia

Trickle Down

The Luxury

Three Pistols

Fight

I'll Believe In You (Or I'll Be Leaving You Tonight)

New Orleans Is Sinking

On The Verge

Long Time Running

Blow At High Dough

All Canadian Surf Club



CD 4 Hoof-Hearted (An album of unreleased demos, outtakes & alternate versions)

Cordelia (Outtake)

Bring It All Back (February 1990 Demo)

Fiddler's Green (Alternate Version)

Fight (Outtake)

Born In The Water (Outtake)



If You Lived Here (June 1990 Demo of Unreleased Song)

Angst On The Planks (Demo Version of "

The Last Of The Unplucked Gems (Full Length Version)



Blu-ray Road Apples & Saskadelphia Blu-ray Dolby Atmos, 7.1, 5.1, Binaural Mixes



Twist My Arm

Cordelia

The Luxury

Born In The Water

Long Time Running

Bring It All Back

Three Pistols

Fight

On The Verge

Fiddler's Green

The Last Of The Unplucked Gems

Ouch

Not Necessary

Crack My Spine Like A Whip

Just As Well

Reformed Baptist Blues



Critically-acclaimed for more than three decades, The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Tragically Hip announced that they will be releasing a special version of their sophomore album, Road Apples 30th Anniversary Deluxe, on Friday, October 15. The album is available for pre-order and will be available in comprehensive physical deluxe CD and Vinyl and Pure Audio blu-ray audio box set editions. In anticipation of the release (physical and digital form) the band will share a raw, stripped-down version of the powerful and emotional track "Fiddler's Green," out Friday, September 17. The song, features Rob Baker on guitar and Gord Downie's vocals.Created to mark the 30th anniversary of the band's second studio album which became their first record to hit #1, the Road Apples 30th Anniversary Deluxe editions were carefully crafted with input from each living member of the band. The outcome is a deep dive behind the scenes of what made this album one of the most beloved in The Tragically Hip's vast catalogue. With all tracks completely remastered in 2021 by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound in Nashville, for the first time, fans will hear music from the band with all the grit, vibrancy, and passion of their original recordings, second only to being in the recording studio with them. The physical box set editions, (CD and Vinyl), of the release will contain special Dolby Atmos, 7.1, 5.1 and binaural mixes by Richard Chycki of Road Apples and 5 cuts from Saskadelphia, ensuring fans have a one-of-a-kind listening experience. Fans and collectors will also appreciate the brand-new artwork for each of the packages within the physical box sets.The expansive deluxe editions of the release are jam packed with rare and more previously unreleased and never heard before pieces of music chronicling The Tragically Hip's Road Apples era, including:- Road Apples, the original album re-mastered in 2021 by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound in Nashville.- Saskadelphia, as released earlier this year.- Live At The Roxy Los Angeles, May 3rd 1991, originally recorded for a Westwood One radio show, often bootlegged and sought after by fans for many years. It has been re-mastered and expanded and includes the rare "Killer Whale Tank" version of New Orleans Is Sinking. This legendary Roxy show is now a double vinyl album. This album is available exclusively in physical product.- Hoof-Hearted, an album of previously unreleased demos, outtakes, and alternate versions.Fans new and old will appreciate the intimate and rare items from the band's personal collection, as well as fan collections that are part of the physical deluxe box set editions. Included in a 36-page booklet are essays from Bruce Dickinson (who initially signed them to MCA Records in the U.S.), and from producer/engineer Mark Vreeken, both of whom played pivotal roles in The Tragically Hip's career; reproductions of original handwritten lyrics from Gord Downie's personal notebooks, never seen photos from Kingsway Studio recording sessions and the Road Apples era and a touching tribute to late producer Don Smith along with further commentary from the band.Recorded in 1990 in New Orleans at Daniel Langlois' The Kingsway Studio in an old mansion that looms over the French Quarter neighbourhood by a group of young men from Kingston, Ontario, singer Gord Downie, guitarists Rob Baker and Paul Langlois, bassist Gord Sinclair, and drummer Johnny Fay, Road Apples, was first released in 1991. Guided by producer Don Smith and engineer Bruce Barris, the band created an album that yielded an avalanche of gritty rock 'n' roll with a relentless quality to it, like a stream of blues that struggles to be contained. Road Apples contains some of their best-known songs including, 'Little Bones,' 'Fiddler's Green', 'Long Time Running' and 'Three Pistols.' Road Apples is now approaching double diamond certified status in Canada.Configurations available on October 15:Physical Deluxe Edition 5 LP + Pure Audio Blu-Ray Audio pressed on 180 Gram Black Vinyl:Record 1: Road Apples 2021 RemasterRecord 2: SaskadelphiaRecord 3: Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991 (Side 1 + 2)Record 4: Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991 (Side 3 + 4)Record 5: Hoof-HeartedPhysical Deluxe Edition 4 CD + Pure Audio Blu-Ray Audio Box set:CD 1: Road Apples 2021 RemasterCD 2: SaskadelphiaCD 3: Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991CD 4: Hoof-HeartedRoad Apples - 2021 Remaster standalone LP, pressed on 180 Gram Red Vinyl Deluxe Edition - Digital: Streaming/Download * Excluding Live At The Roxy Los Angeles, May 3rd 1991Road Apples Deluxe Vinyl Box setRecord 1 - Road Apples 2021 RemasterSide 1 Little BonesTwist My ArmCordeliaThe LuxuryBorn In The WaterLong Time RunningSide 2Bring It All BackThree PistolsFightOn The VergeFiddler's GreenThe Last Of The Unplucked GemsRecord 2 SaskadelphiaSide 1OuchNot NecessaryMontreal (Live)Side 2Crack My Spine Like A WhipJust As WellReformed Baptist BluesRecord 3 Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991Side 1 Little BonesShe Didn't KnowTwist My ArmHighway GirlSide 2CordeliaTrickle DownThe LuxuryThree PistolsFightRecord 4 Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991Side 3I'll Believe In You (Or I'll Be Leaving You Tonight)New Orleans Is SinkingOn The VergeSide 4Long Time RunningBlow At High DoughAll Canadian Surf ClubRecord 5 Hoof-Hearted (An album of unreleased demos, outtakes & alternate versions)Side 1Cordelia (Outtake)Bring It All Back (February 1990 Demo)Fiddler's Green (Alternate Version)Fight (Outtake)Side 2Born In The Water (Outtake) Little Bones (Alternate Acoustic Version)If You Lived Here (June 1990 Demo of Unreleased Song)Angst On The Planks (Demo Version of " Cordelia ")The Last Of The Unplucked Gems (Full Length Version)Blu-ray Road Apples & Saskadelphia Blu-ray Dolby Atmos, 7.1, 5.1, Binaural Mixes Little BonesTwist My ArmCordeliaThe LuxuryBorn In The WaterLong Time RunningBring It All BackThree PistolsFightOn The VergeFiddler's GreenThe Last Of The Unplucked GemsOuchNot NecessaryCrack My Spine Like A WhipJust As WellReformed Baptist BluesRoad Apples Deluxe CD Box setCD 1 - Road Apples 2021 Remaster Little BonesTwist My ArmCordeliaThe LuxuryBorn In The WaterLong Time RunningBring It All BackThree PistolsFightOn The VergeFiddler's GreenThe Last Of The Unplucked GemsCD 2 SaskadelphiaOuchNot NecessaryMontreal (Live)Crack My Spine Like A WhipJust As WellReformed Baptist BluesCD 3 Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991 Little BonesShe Didn't KnowTwist My ArmHighway GirlCordeliaTrickle DownThe LuxuryThree PistolsFightI'll Believe In You (Or I'll Be Leaving You Tonight)New Orleans Is SinkingOn The VergeLong Time RunningBlow At High DoughAll Canadian Surf ClubCD 4 Hoof-Hearted (An album of unreleased demos, outtakes & alternate versions)Cordelia (Outtake)Bring It All Back (February 1990 Demo)Fiddler's Green (Alternate Version)Fight (Outtake)Born In The Water (Outtake) Little Bones (Alternate Acoustic Version)If You Lived Here (June 1990 Demo of Unreleased Song)Angst On The Planks (Demo Version of " Cordelia ")The Last Of The Unplucked Gems (Full Length Version)Blu-ray Road Apples & Saskadelphia Blu-ray Dolby Atmos, 7.1, 5.1, Binaural Mixes Little BonesTwist My ArmCordeliaThe LuxuryBorn In The WaterLong Time RunningBring It All BackThree PistolsFightOn The VergeFiddler's GreenThe Last Of The Unplucked GemsOuchNot NecessaryCrack My Spine Like A WhipJust As WellReformed Baptist BluesCritically-acclaimed for more than three decades, The Tragically Hip has been at the heart of the Canadian musical zeitgeist, evoking a strong emotional connection between their music and their fans that remains unrivalled. A five-piece group of friends including Rob Baker (guitar), Gord Downie (vocals, guitar), Johnny Fay (drums), Paul Langlois (guitar) and Gord Sinclair (bass), who grew up in Kingston, Ontario, The Tragically Hip have achieved both mass popularity with more than 10 million albums in Canada and over 1.5 million sold in the U.S, as well as peer recognition through 15 Juno Awards - picking up their last two for Group of the Year and Rock Album of the Year for Man Machine Poem. Their studio catalogue includes their self-titled debut album The Tragically Hip (1987), Up To Here (1989), Road Apples (1991), Fully Completely (1992), Day For Night (1994), Trouble At The Henhouse (1996), Phantom Power (1998), Music @ Work (2000), In Violet Light (2002), In Between Evolution (2004), World Container (2006), We Are The Same (2009), Now For Plan A (2012), Man Machine Poem (2016) and Saskadelphia (2021). A National Celebration was the final show of The Tragically Hip's Man Machine Poem Tour recorded on August 20th, 2016 at the K-Rock Centre in their hometown of Kingston, Ontario, and is their last performance as a five-piece band. Through their career the band became a cultural touchstone in Canada, who despite their accolades and numerous recognitions, will always be proudest of the humanitarian work they have done over the years through numerous charitable organizations and causes.



