Crown Lands Share Expansive White Buffalo Project, Includes Two Previously Released Tracks

Crown Lands also describe the evolution of the track "Witching Hour (electric witch)," describing "this song has gone through a long journey to arrive here. We wrote 'The Witching Hour' in our debut LP sessions and reinterpreted it as an acoustic number for Wayward Flyers Vol I. After playing it live it felt that it needed an electric version.



"White Buffalo" which was released earlier this summer with "The Oracle," is the third instalment of a trilogy of songs addressing Indigenous rights. The series of songs connect the past with "Mountain," the present with ""End of the Road" while "White Buffalo" aspires to a prosperous future.



After a year of relentless releases, Crown Lands are finally returning to venues across Canada to do what they do best. "The Big Wave Tour" is the band's first headlining tour with 13-dates across the country with Skye Wallace joining as support. The tour kicks off on October 15 at Pyramid Cabaret in Winnipeg, see the list of full tour dates below. Tickets are available now on Crown Lands' website.



WHITE BUFFALO TRACKLISTING

"Inner Light"

"White Buffalo"

"Witching Hour (Electric Witch)"

"The Oracle"



"THE BIG WAVE" 2021 TOUR DATES

Friday, October 15, 2021 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid Cabaret

Saturday, October 16, 2021 - Saskatoon, SK - The Roxy

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 - Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar & Grill

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

Thursday, October 21, 2021 - Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage

Saturday, October 23, 2021 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

Friday, November 26, 2021 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's

Saturday, November 27, 2021 - Oshawa, ON -Biltmore Theatre

Sunday, November 28, 2021 - Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 - London, ON - Rum Runners

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

Friday, December 3, 2021- Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

Saturday, December 4, 2021 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus



Crown Lands' self-titled debut album, produced by Grammy-nominated Dave Cobb, was released in the summer of 2020, to widespread acclaim from the likes of Guitar World, Kerrang!, and American Songwriter; coverage from the BBC and the CBC. Crown Lands then stormed into 2021 with two songs, "Context: Fearless Pt. 1" and "Right Way Back," that returned them to their prog-rock roots and pointed the way to a limitless future, while also connecting the group to their legendary countrymen, Rush, after working with three prolific Rush producers - Terry Brown, Nick Raskulinecz and



Crown Lands then stormed into 2021 with two songs, "Context: Fearless Pt. 1" and "Right Way Back," that returned them to their prog-rock roots and pointed the way to a limitless future, while also connecting the group to their legendary countrymen, Rush, after working with three prolific Rush producers - Terry Brown, Nick Raskulinecz and David Bottrill - on the tracks. "Context: Fearless Pt. 1" and "Right Way Back" premiered with Rolling Stone and were named "Rockest Record of the Week" on BBC Radio 1. Most recently, Crown Lands received their first Juno Award nominations, for Rock Album of the Year and taking home the award for Breakthrough Group of the Year. Hailing from Southwestern Ontario, powerhouse Canadian rock duo Crown Lands are a startling fresh jolt of energy, making music that brings together a range of influences from folk and blues to psychedelic prog rock. The group's name is indicative of their musical ambitions: "Crown Land" is territorial area belonging to the monarch - or, as Bowles (whose own heritage is half Mi'kmaw, an Indigenous tribe from Nova Scotia) puts it: "Crown Land is stolen land and we are reclaiming it."




