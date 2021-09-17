J Balvin Releases Performance Video For 'Que Locura'









5-time Latin Grammy-winner New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of J Balvin's Official Live Performance of "Que Locura" off his new album Jose. Vevo's Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. J Balvin previously worked with Vevo on Official Live Performances of "Azul," "Negro," "Rojo" and " Amarillo " off his Colores album. Already a well-known heavy-hitter in the reggaetón scene, the popularity of his Official Live Performances pushed him to become Vevo's most-viewed artist on their network in 2020 overall (with more than 3 billion views worldwide).Continuing his ascent, Balvin's recent hits "Qué Más Pues?" and " Poblado ", both made Vevo's top ten most viewed Latin videos of 2021 so far, as well as his feature on Karol G & Anuel AA's "Location.""It was an amazing experience working with the Vevo team to bring my new album to life visually with the performance and I'm grateful for their continued support following the Colores campaign we did together," says J Balvin, "This album is very important to me. I felt like I just wanted to make songs that I would want to hear as a music fan, as Jose, not J Balvin."5-time Latin Grammy-winner J Balvin is now one of the Top 10 streaming artists globally on Spotify, regardless of language, and has developed a legion of fans worldwide. Hailed by Billboard as "the biggest breakout act Latin music has seen in many years" and Pitchfork as "the face of modern Reggaeton," Balvin is leading a second generation of Musica Urbana stars that have propelled Latin music to an unprecedented global embrace.



