Michael Buble Christmas 2021 Super Deluxe 10th Anniversary Limited Edition Box Set Available Nov. 12th!





The 2021 boxed set, scheduled to be released on November 12th in the U.S. and Canada and November 19th internationally, is expected to become the dream gift to give and receive this holiday season bringing new joy and light to Bublé fans everywhere.



The boxed set will include a 7-track bonus CD with songs personally selected by the artist and featuring two newly recorded songs: the Bublé co-penned "The Christmas Sweater" and a new studio version of holiday favorite "



Additional elements in the boxed set along with the original CD include:

48-Page Hardbound Book including a personal new letter from the artist to his fans

Individually numbered 12 x 12 lithograph

An exclusive green vinyl version of the original album.

DVD: The Making of Christmas - a full behind-the-scenes and in the studio compilation of special moments filmed during the recording of the album with frequent Bublé commentary

Exclusive unique Christmas ornament, plus 6 sheets of wrapping paper and 6 Christmas cards



Michael Bublé's Christmas has sold over 16 million albums these last ten years, has had 4 billion streams (equivalent to 60 million albums), and has annually retained a #5 position on musical charts around the world. For the last ten years, the songs from Bublé's Christmas have been omnipresent in homes, households, stores and restaurants. His voice has literally become the soundtrack to the season.



Michael Bublé, a multi-platinum, multi-Grammy, multi-Juno award winning artist who has had four #1 albums, numerous hit singles and 8 sold out world tours, is currently concluding his concert tour in the U.S. and Mexico. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Michael Bublé's Christmas is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the phenomenal success of his mega holiday album in grand style with the announcement today that Warner Records/Reprise Records will release an extraordinary updated package of music and holiday goodies that will be housed in a new Super Deluxe Limited Edition Box Set.The 2021 boxed set, scheduled to be released on November 12th in the U.S. and Canada and November 19th internationally, is expected to become the dream gift to give and receive this holiday season bringing new joy and light to Bublé fans everywhere.The boxed set will include a 7-track bonus CD with songs personally selected by the artist and featuring two newly recorded songs: the Bublé co-penned "The Christmas Sweater" and a new studio version of holiday favorite " Let It Snow! " recorded at the famed Abbey Road Studios in London with the BBC Big Band Orchestra. Other songs on the bonus CD include "The More You Give (The More You'll Have)" and " Winter Wonderland " - a duet with Rod Stewart.Additional elements in the boxed set along with the original CD include:48-Page Hardbound Book including a personal new letter from the artist to his fansIndividually numbered 12 x 12 lithographAn exclusive green vinyl version of the original album.DVD: The Making of Christmas - a full behind-the-scenes and in the studio compilation of special moments filmed during the recording of the album with frequent Bublé commentaryExclusive unique Christmas ornament, plus 6 sheets of wrapping paper and 6 Christmas cardsMichael Bublé's Christmas has sold over 16 million albums these last ten years, has had 4 billion streams (equivalent to 60 million albums), and has annually retained a #5 position on musical charts around the world. For the last ten years, the songs from Bublé's Christmas have been omnipresent in homes, households, stores and restaurants. His voice has literally become the soundtrack to the season.Michael Bublé, a multi-platinum, multi-Grammy, multi-Juno award winning artist who has had four #1 albums, numerous hit singles and 8 sold out world tours, is currently concluding his concert tour in the U.S. and Mexico.



