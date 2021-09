Rock Icons KISS Celebrate Multi-Platinum 'Destroyer' Album

For the recording of Destroyer, Bob Ezrin was brought in as KISS's new producer, helping the band reach new levels, both sonically and creatively. The album also showed the band's growth as musicians and songwriters, experimenting with new sounds which came in the form of the softer side of songs like "Do You Love Me?," and songs heavy with orchestral arrangements including "Great Expectations" and their Billboard No. 7 hit single "Beth." Following the breakthrough success of 1975's No. 9 Billboard charting Alive!, Destroyer was the KISS album that brought them to the forefront of the mainstream and transformed them into global rock icons. For its anniversary, UMe celebrates this seminal album's legacy with a staggering amount of bonus material.



CD 1 includes the original album newly remastered at Abbey Road Mastering, while CD 2 features 15 demos from Paul Stanley's and Gene Simmons's personal archives - 9 of which are unreleased. CD 3 is packed with studio outtakes, alternate versions / mixes and single edits - most notably a brand-new stripped-down mix for "Beth (Acoustic Mix)," and CD 4 contains an electrifying performance from the band's visit to Paris France at the L'Olympia on May 22, 1976. For the Blu-ray Audio disc, Steven Wilson was brought in to create a first-ever Dolby Atmos and 5.1 surround mix of the original studio album plus 2 bonus tracks "Beth (Acoustic Mix)" and "Sweet Pain (Original Guitar Solo)" the latter featuring Ace Frehley's original recorded guitar solo that was not released on the studio album (this track is available on the 2012 Destroyer: Resurrected project.)



68-page hardcover book with extensive liner notes by Paul Elliott & Ken Sharp featuring interviews from Gene, Paul, Ace, Peter, then-manager Bill Aucoin, album producer Bob Ezrin, and many more about the album's writing and production process, U.S. and European tours, photo shoots, promotional stories, band member memories from their TV appearance on The Paul Lynde Halloween Special, and an intoxicating amount of unreleased photos and imagery.



The entire contents are housed in a lift top- style box and features artist Ken Kelly's original Destroyer cover art, arguably one of the most iconic album covers in rock, making this the ultimate KISS Destroyer souvenir.



KISS is America's #1 Gold Record Award winning group of all time in every category and have sold over 100 million records worldwide. Peerless as a live act, the band's illustrious legacy is marked by record breaking global tours. Now, after an astonishing 48-year career, KISS - Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer - are currently in the midst of their END OF THE ROAD tour.



SUPER DELUXE TRACK LIST:



DISC ONE:

DESTROYER: Original Album Remastered

1.

2. King of The Night Time World

3. God of Thunder

4. Great Expectations

5. Flaming Youth

6. Sweet Pain

7. Shout It Out Loud

8. Beth

9. Do You Love Me?



DISC TWO

DESTROYER-ERA: Demos

PAUL STANLEY DEMOS

1. Doncha Hesitate

2. God Of

3. It's The Fire*

4.

5. Love Is Alright*



GENE SIMMONS DEMOS

6. Bad, Bad Lovin'

7. Man Of A Thousand Faces

8. I Don't Want No Romance*

9. Burnin' Up With Fever*

10. Rock N' Rolls Royce*

11. Mad Dog

12. Night Boy*

13. Star*

14. Howlin' For Your Love*

15. True Confessions



DISC THREE

DESTROYER: Outtakes, Alternate Versions / Mixes, Single Edits

1. Beth (Acoustic Mix)*

2. Shout It Out Loud (Single Edit)

3. Flaming Youth (Single Edit)

4.

5. Shout It Out Loud (Mono Single Edit)

6. Flaming Youth (Mono Single Edit)

7.

8. Beth (Mono)

9. King Of The Night Time World (Live Rehearsal Instrumental)*

10. Do You Love Me? (Mono Instrumental)*

11. God Of

12. Ain't None Of Your Business (Instrumental)*

13.

14. King Of The Night Time World (Alternate Mix)*

15. Great Expectations (Early Version)*

16. Flaming Youth (Early Version)*

17. Do You Love Me? (Early Version)*

18. Shout It Out Loud (Alternate Mix)*

19. Ain't None Of Your Business (Outtake)*

20. Beth (Take 6 - Instrumental)*

21. Beth (Instrumental)*

22. Do You Love Me? (Alternate Mix)*



DISC FOUR

LIVE IN PARIS - L'Olympia - 22 May, 1976*

1. Deuce

2. Strutter

3. Flaming Youth

4. Hotter Than Hell

5. Firehouse

6. She /

7. Nothin' To Lose

8. Shout It Out Loud /

9. 100,000 Years /

10.

11.

12. Rock and Roll All Nite



BLU-RAY AUDIO:

DESTROYER: *Dolby Atmos 48kHz 24-bit, *Dolby True HD 5.1 96kHz 24-bit,

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 96kHz 24-bit, PCM

1.

2. King Of The Night Time World

3. God Of Thunder

4. Great Expectations

5. Flaming Youth

6. Sweet Pain

7. Shout It Out Loud

8. Beth

9. Do You Love Me?



Bonus Tracks:

10. Beth (Acoustic)

11. Sweet Pain (Original Guitar Solo)

* Previously unreleased



DELUXE EDITION 2CD TRACK LIST:



DISC ONE

DESTROYER

Original Album Remastered

1.

2. King of The Night Time World

3. God of Thunder

4. Great Expectations

5. Flaming Youth

6. Sweet Pain

7. Shout It Out Loud

8. Beth

9. Do You Love Me?



DISC TWO

PAUL STANLEY DEMOS

1. God Of

2.

3. Love Is Alright*



GENE SIMMONS DEMOS

4. I Don't Want No Romance*

5. Rock N' Rolls Royce*

6. Star*



RARITIES

7. Beth (Acoustic Mix)*

8. Shout It Out Loud (Mono Single Edit)

9. King Of The Night Time World (Live Rehearsal Instrumental)*

10.

11. Flaming Youth (Early Version)*

12. Shout It Out Loud (Alternate Mix)*



LIVE IN PARIS - L'Olympia - May 22, 1976*

13. Deuce

14. Strutter

15. Flaming Youth

16. Hotter Than Hell

*Previously Unreleased



DELUXE EDITION 2LP TRACK LIST:

LP ONE

DESTROYER

Original Album Remastered

Side One

1.

2. King of The Night Time World

3. God of Thunder

4. Great Expectations



Side Two

1. Flaming Youth

2. Sweet Pain

3. Shout It Out Loud

4. Beth

5. Do You Love Me?



LP TWO

Side Three

PAUL STANLEY DEMOS

1. God Of

2.

3. Love Is Alright*



GENE SIMMONS DEMOS

4. I Don't Want No Romance*

5. Rock N' Rolls Royce*

6. Star*



Side Four

RARITIES

1. Beth (Acoustic Mix)*

2. Shout It Out Loud (Mono Single Edit)

3. King Of The Night Time World (Live Rehearsal Instrumental)*

4.

5. Flaming Youth (Early Version)*

6. Shout It Out Loud (Alternate Mix)*

*Previously Unreleased



DOLBY ATMOS - STREAMING

DESTROYER: *Dolby Atmos 48kHz 24-bit

1.

2. King Of The Night Time World

3. God Of Thunder

4. Great Expectations

5. Flaming Youth

6. Sweet Pain

7. Shout It Out Loud

8. Beth

9. Do You Love Me?



Bonus Tracks:

10. Beth (Acoustic Mix)

11. Sweet Pain (Original Guitar Solo)

