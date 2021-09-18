Award-Winning Singer/Songwriter Cynthia Erivo Releases Debut Album Ch. 1 Vs. 1 Available Worldwide Now





Mama New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy, Tony, and Emmy award winner and Oscar nominated singer-songwriter Cynthia Erivo today released her debut album of original music as a recording artist Ch. 1 Vs. 1 via Verve Records. A galvanizing mix of reverential, socially-inspired music, the collection is marked by heartbreak and sadness, but also triumph and growth.By way of a 12-track journey into her mental and emotional landscape Ch. 1, Vs. 1 is the perfect soundtrack to a still-unfolding talent ready to be seen in her fullness, beyond the stage and screen. A showcase of both Erivo's vocal stylings as well as her pen—she co-wrote every song—the album is perfectly suited for this moment in culture forever marked by a global pandemic and ongoing racial reckonings. With the bulk of the tracks written and recorded over the last two years, Erivo saw it as "a duty to tell people something."Erivo will make several high-profile TV appearances to celebrate the album's release including a feature profile on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist that will air on Sunday, September 19, followed by an appearance on The View on September 21 and a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 22. She also recently delivered stunning performances in support of the new album on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and TODAY's Summer Concert Series.Ahead of the album's debut, Erivo gave fans an early preview of the project releasing several singles to positive acclaim. V Magazine described "The Good," as a "track that bleeds soul," while Vulture called it "a buoyant, soulful R&B anthem." American Songwriter noted Erivo's "silky" voice on the track "Day Off," with Entertainment Weekly raving about her "stellar vocals" on the piano driven introspective pop anthem, "Alive."Ch. 1 Vs. 1 is a rousing blend of soul ("What In The World," "Hero," Sweet Sarah"), heady alt R&B and pop ("Day Off," "I Might Be In Love With You," " Alive ") and vulnerable, gospel-tinged ballads ("A Window," "Glowing Up," "You're Not Here"). It features co-writing and production support from Jamie Hartman (Lewis Capaldi, Jennifer Hudson, Celeste), Sean Douglas (Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Jason Derulo), Kaveh Rasteghar (John Legend, Sia), Shakka Phillip (Dua Lipa, Tove Lo), Harold Lilly (Beyoncé, Brandy) and Jack Splash (Alicia Keys, Kendrick Lamar), among others. The Album is Executive produced by Will Wells (Imagine Dragons, Quincy Jones, Anthony Ramos).Ch. 1, Vs. 1 is more than just a long-awaited debut album of original music from the celebrated singer; it is a sonic declaration of identity and humanity and is a sweeping reintroduction dripping in authenticity and truth.Ch. 1 Vs. 1 Track ListWhat In The WorldAliveHeroThe GoodDay OffA WindowI Might Be In Love With YouSweet SarahTearsYou're Not HereGlowing UpMama



