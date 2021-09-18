Reba McEntire Releases "The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia" (Eric Kuppur Remix)





Multi-media entertainment mogul New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Reba McEntire is offering another taste of what to expect from her upcoming three-part box set REVIVED REMIXED REVISITED, releasing "The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia" (Eric Kuppur Remix) today. The pulsing remix offers another take on Reba's iconic hit ahead of the full release of REMIXED, one of three collections of her forthcoming box set release on October 8, available to pre-order now.REVIVED REMIXED REVISITED is a reimagined collection of some of Reba's most adored songs. REVIVED offers Reba's biggest hits as they've evolved over the years in her live show, featuring all new arrangements of fan favorites like "Is There Life Out There" and "Can't Even Get The Blues" recorded with Reba's touring band. REMIXED puts a whole new spin on songs including "Little Rock" and " I'm A Survivor " and on REVISITED, Reba works with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb to strip back and recut songs like "Somebody Should Leave" and "Consider Me Gone," and it features the long-awaited pairing of Reba and Dolly Parton on the classic duet "Does He Love You."The collection spans Reba's entire career and today, with Reba previously releasing "Is There Life Out There" from REVIVED, " I'm A Survivor " (Lafemmebear Remix) from REMIXED, and " Consider Me Gone " from REVISITED ahead of the full release.Reba is also set to hit the road this winter for "REBA, BROOKS & DUNN: Together in Vegas," the longest-running country residency in Las Vegas. Taking place Dec. 1-15, 2021 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. "REBA, BROOKS & DUNN: Together in Vegas," is a culmination of the friendship and musical admiration the trio has shared since first touring together in 1993 and features more than 30 action-packed hits backed by a band of 10 players from both of their touring crews.Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People's Choice Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 3 GRAMMY® Awards, a GMA Dove Award and was a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in addition to multiple philanthropic and leadership honors. Reba has celebrated unprecedented success including 35 career No.1 singles and selling over 56 million albums worldwide. Reba recently earned her 60th Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, extending her record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists. Reba's Top 10 success spans across five straight decades and lands her alongside only George Jones, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton in the achievement. The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe® nominated actress has 11 movie credits to her name, a lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun and starred in the six-season television sitcom Reba. Her brand partnerships include Dillard's, REBA by Justin™ and she was named the first female and musician to portray KFC's iconic founder Colonel Harland Sanders in their celebrity colonel campaign. Last year, Reba launched her very first Spotify original podcast, Living & Learning with Reba McEntire, with guests including Dolly Parton, Leslie Jordan, Kristin Chenoweth and more as they explore a variety of topics including aging, cancel culture, dating and more. Reba recently released "Somehow You Do," written by Diane Warren, and featured in the motion picture "Four Good Days" starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis. For more information, visit www.Reba.com or follow @Reba on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



