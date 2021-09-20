Taylor Swift Releases 'Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Verison)'



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Taylor Swift has released the re-recorded version of her hit single " Wildest Dreams ". The song is originally from her Grammy-winning album "1989".The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. Her next full re-recorded album "Red" will be released November 19. " Fearless (Taylor's Version) " was released to universal acclaim in April. There is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".Swift recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record-breaking LP " Folklore ". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, " Evermore ", in December of 2020. Taylor Swift holds the record for the most Billboard Music Award wins, with 23. In 2018, her massive Reputation Stadium Tour made history as the highest-grossing U.S. tour ever, according to Billboard Boxscore. Swift has achieved nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart - all with her previous five studio albums. Her album, 2017's Billboard 200 #1 reputation, sold 1.22 million copies in its first week in the U.S., making Swift the only artist to have four consecutive million-selling release weeks in Nielsen Music history.



