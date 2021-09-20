Mike Skill Announces Debut Solo Album "Skill...Mike Skill" Out October 8, 2021





Skill's new album consists of 11 original songs penned by Skill as well as the rocker's recent remake of "What I Like About You," the classic party anthem that Skill co-wrote with Romantics bandmate Jimmy Marinos in 1979. The album features Skill on lead and backup vocals, lead guitar, rhythm guitar and bass along with Brad Elvis (current member of The Romantics) and



With The Romantics touring halted during the pandemic, Skill turned to songwriting in his home studio in Portland, Oregon. While sheltering at home, Skill recalls that he "was bursting at the seams with that



As a result, Skill created several songs about his days as a young, struggling musician in Detroit. On the new Skill...Mike Skill album, "We Got Your Rock 'n' Roll" is Skill's homage to his early years as a rebellious rocker in his hometown.



Also included on the album is Skill's 2020 single, "'67 Riot," that he wrote about the infamous



American Songwriter describes "'67 Riot," as "on-the-spot reportage of the racial unrest that gripped



Skill's reboot of his original 1979 song, "



Over the past year, Skill released all three singles as well as "My Bad Pretty," "Not My Business," and "So Soul Alone," all of which have collectively amassed over 90,000 Spotify streams.



This Fall, Skill presents his six singles along with six more originals in his debut solo body of work, Skill...Mike Skill, produced by Chuck Alkazian (also produced



Skill...Mike Skill - Track Listing:

Not My Business

Dark Side of Your Love

My Bad Pretty

Carrie Got Married

'67 Riot Feat. Wayne Kramer

We Got Your Rock'n Roll

Sinners Song

So Soul Alone

I Want What You Got

Calling

What I Like About You

One More Time







Best known as a founding member, guitarist and principal songwriter for The Romantics, Skill co-wrote the band's ever-popular song, "



The Romantics were part of the early days of MTV with energetic videos featuring their infectious new wave pop hooks. In 2011, The Romantics were inducted into the Michigan Rock and Roll



Today, Skill continues to write and record in New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Veteran Guitarist, Bassist, Songwriter and Vocalist Mike Skill has made his mark as a co-founding member of The Romantics for the past four decades. Today, Skill announces the upcoming release of his debut solo album, entitled Skill...Mike Skill, set to release on Friday, October 8, 2021.Skill's new album consists of 11 original songs penned by Skill as well as the rocker's recent remake of "What I Like About You," the classic party anthem that Skill co-wrote with Romantics bandmate Jimmy Marinos in 1979. The album features Skill on lead and backup vocals, lead guitar, rhythm guitar and bass along with Brad Elvis (current member of The Romantics) and Kevin Rankin (A Flock of Seagulls) on drums. Also featured are Mc5's Wayne Kramer on "'67 Riot," Ricky Rat on guitar, Chloe F. Orwell on guest vocals and Patrick Harwood on harmonica.With The Romantics touring halted during the pandemic, Skill turned to songwriting in his home studio in Portland, Oregon. While sheltering at home, Skill recalls that he "was bursting at the seams with that Detroit energy," invoking the signature rock sound of his hometown which compelled him to write incessantly. Says the artist,"As I was writing, I couldn't help reflecting on the Music that came before me, that I grew up with."As a result, Skill created several songs about his days as a young, struggling musician in Detroit. On the new Skill...Mike Skill album, "We Got Your Rock 'n' Roll" is Skill's homage to his early years as a rebellious rocker in his hometown.Also included on the album is Skill's 2020 single, "'67 Riot," that he wrote about the infamous Detroit riots in the 60s. The track features Skill's idol and fellow Detroit native, guitarist Wayne Kramer, from the legendary Detroit rock band, MC5.American Songwriter describes "'67 Riot," as "on-the-spot reportage of the racial unrest that gripped Detroit in 1967 with the blistering garage rock that inspired the music he has made throughout his career."Skill's reboot of his original 1979 song, " What I Like About You " also marks the rocker's early songwriting days as a teen in Detroit. He came up with the famous three-chord guitar rhythm in his parents' backyard before bringing it to his bandmate, drummer Jimmy Marinos, at rehearsal.Over the past year, Skill released all three singles as well as "My Bad Pretty," "Not My Business," and "So Soul Alone," all of which have collectively amassed over 90,000 Spotify streams.This Fall, Skill presents his six singles along with six more originals in his debut solo body of work, Skill...Mike Skill, produced by Chuck Alkazian (also produced Eminem and Chris Cornell). Look out for Skill's new album on 10-8-21 and the vinyl edition to follow later this year.Skill...Mike Skill - Track Listing:Not My BusinessDark Side of Your LoveMy Bad PrettyCarrie Got Married'67 Riot Feat. Wayne KramerWe Got Your Rock'n RollSinners SongSo Soul AloneI Want What You GotCallingWhat I Like About YouOne More Time Detroit native and celebrated rock guitarist Mike Skill has been a working musician for more than four decades. Skill's roots lay in 60's Motown, Traditional-Garage Blues and New Wave Punk movement, spending his early days in New York City with one of his first bands, Motor City Rockers, playing clubs including historic CBGB with the New York Dolls, Syl Sylvain and friends in attendance.Best known as a founding member, guitarist and principal songwriter for The Romantics, Skill co-wrote the band's ever-popular song, " What I Like About You ". He also created the heart-thumping bass groove and co-wrote the global #1 hit "Talking in Your Sleep."The Romantics were part of the early days of MTV with energetic videos featuring their infectious new wave pop hooks. In 2011, The Romantics were inducted into the Michigan Rock and Roll Legends Hall of Fame.Today, Skill continues to write and record in Detroit at Pearl Sound Studios with Producer Chuck Alkazian and from his current home in Portland, OR, in addition to performing around the world.



