The Weeknd's 'After Hours' Sets A New Billboard Record!

"For the last decade every song has been a journey and to be able to continue this journey has been nothing short of a blessing. It's the only gift I could ever ask for. I'll be doing it for as long as I can breathe. I love my fans and wouldn't be here without you. Big day for blinding lights. Multiple songs in the top 20. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Weeknd's 2020 project is now the longest-running N. 1 album on the Top R&B Albums chart as it logs its 40th week on top. The news arrives a month after Billboard confirmed that " Blinding Lights " surpassed Imagine Dragons' " Radioactive " as the longest-charting entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with 88 weeks."Forever grateful to be able to experiment with sounds, try new things with my voice and create music with the people I truly love and respect," The Weeknd previously wrote on Instagram."For the last decade every song has been a journey and to be able to continue this journey has been nothing short of a blessing. It's the only gift I could ever ask for. I'll be doing it for as long as I can breathe. I love my fans and wouldn't be here without you. Big day for blinding lights. Multiple songs in the top 20. Thursday turns 10. Caesar turned 4 and the f*cking dawn is coming. LET'S GO."



