Charts / Awards 20/09/2021

Emmy Awards 2021: See The Full List Of Winners

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It seems like just yesterday people were binge-watching Netflix's The Queen's Gambit and Bridgerton, but alas, it's been more than nine months since the streamer blessed the masses with a great viewing experience. And don't get us started on the comedy shows that put a smile on our faces throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Jason Sudeikis' wonderfully positive Ted Lasso ignited a joy TV viewers had not experienced in a minute, while HBO Max's Hacks - and arguably, Mare of Easttown - heralded Jean Smart's comedic renaissance.

So, while we'd love to bask in those hilarious, emotional and downright awe-inspiring shows, it's time to look back at their time in the spotlight at the 2021 Emmy Awards. Scroll down for a complete list of winners!

Emmy Awards 2021 complete winners list:
Outstanding Limited Series: The Queen's Gambit
Outstanding Drama Series: The Crown
Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actor In a Drama Series: Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Olivia Colman, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Ewan McGregor, Halston
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Competition Program: RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series: Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Claire Foy, The Crown
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Structured Reality Program: Queer Eye
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program: RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked
Outstanding Host For a Reality or Competition Program: RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Television Movie: Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: The Crown, "War," Peter Morgan
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: The Crown, "War," Jessica Hobbs
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Hacks, "There Is No Line (Pilot)," Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Hacks, "There Is No Line (Pilot)," Lucia Aniello
Outstanding Directing for in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: The Queen's Gambit, Scott Frank
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel
Outstanding Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live): Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded): Hamilton
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special: Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series: Saturday Night Live, "Host: Dave Chappelle," Don Roy King
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special: Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special: Bo Burnham: Inside
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series: Secrets of The Whales
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special: Boys State.






