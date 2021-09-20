Emmy Awards 2021: See The Full List Of Winners





So, while we'd love to bask in those hilarious, emotional and downright awe-inspiring shows, it's time to look back at their time in the spotlight at the 2021 Emmy Awards. Scroll down for a complete list of winners!



Emmy Awards 2021 complete winners list :

Outstanding Limited Series: The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Drama Series: The Crown

Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actor In a Drama Series: Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Ewan McGregor, Halston

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Competition Program: RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series: Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Claire Foy, The Crown

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Structured Reality Program:

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program: RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked

Outstanding Host For a Reality or Competition Program: RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Television Movie: Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: The Crown, "War,"

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: The Crown, "War,"

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Hacks, "There Is No Line (Pilot)," Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Hacks, "There Is No Line (Pilot)," Lucia Aniello

Outstanding Directing for in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: The Queen's Gambit, Scott Frank

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel

Outstanding Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live): Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded): Hamilton

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special: Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series: Saturday Night Live, "Host: Dave Chappelle," Don Roy King

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special: Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special: Bo Burnham: Inside

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series: Secrets of The Whales

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special: Boys State. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It seems like just yesterday people were binge-watching Netflix's The Queen's Gambit and Bridgerton, but alas, it's been more than nine months since the streamer blessed the masses with a great viewing experience. And don't get us started on the comedy shows that put a smile on our faces throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Jason Sudeikis' wonderfully positive Ted Lasso ignited a joy TV viewers had not experienced in a minute, while HBO Max's Hacks - and arguably, Mare of Easttown - heralded Jean Smart's comedic renaissance.So, while we'd love to bask in those hilarious, emotional and downright awe-inspiring shows, it's time to look back at their time in the spotlight at the 2021 Emmy Awards. Scroll down for a complete list of winners!The Queen's GambitThe CrownTed LassoJosh O'Connor, The Crown Olivia Colman, The CrownEwan McGregor, HalstonKate Winslet, Mare of EasttownRuPaul's Drag RaceJason Sudeikis, Ted LassoJean Smart, HacksTobias Menzies, The CrownGillian Anderson, The CrownEvan Peters, Mare of EasttownJulianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso Hannah Waddingham, Ted LassoCourtney B. Vance, Lovecraft CountryClaire Foy, The CrownDave Chappelle, Saturday Night LiveMaya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live Queer EyeRuPaul's Drag Race UntuckedRuPaul, RuPaul's Drag RaceDolly Parton's Christmas on the SquareThe Crown, "War," Peter MorganThe Crown, "War," Jessica HobbsHacks, "There Is No Line (Pilot)," Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen StatskyHacks, "There Is No Line (Pilot)," Lucia AnielloThe Queen's Gambit, Scott FrankI May Destroy You, Michaela CoelLast Week Tonight With John OliverSaturday Night LiveStephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020HamiltonStanley Tucci: Searching For ItalySaturday Night Live, "Host: Dave Chappelle," Don Roy KingBo Burnham: Inside, Bo BurnhamLast Week Tonight With John OliverBo Burnham: InsideSecrets of The WhalesBoys State.



