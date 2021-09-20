Was Billie Eilish The Right Pick For No Time To Die?

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) There's a handful of reasons why the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die, will be a mega hit for fans. First, the film is directed by the highly acclaimed Cary Joji Fukunaga. Second, it will be Daniel Craig's final rendition of the secret agent man. And, finally, world-famous composer Hans Zimmer was finally handed the reins to handle the soundtrack.

As with each release, plenty of attention was also paid to the film's leading chanteuse, Billie Eilish, who penned and performed the eponymous title track. As one of the world's most promising young pop stars, media outlets quickly took to deconstructing the announcement of Eilish's involvement.

At age 18, Eilish became the youngest writer and performer of a Bond track when it was released in spring 2020. Released through Darkroom and Interscope Records, the song quickly rose to the top of the Irish and UK charts. It even went on to nab the Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media only months later.

Despite the early acclaim, not everyone has been sold on Eilish's interpretation of a Bond anthem. For many, it was too atmospheric and intimate rather than being a power ballad. In other words, it lacks a certain power associated with most Bond projects, leaving many to wonder where Eilish took her inspiration from.

Beyond the international man of mystery, many artists (actors and singers alike) have taken cues from the casino. It's not hard to find star-studded lists of movies influenced by casino culture with variations in genre and style. Some, like Bond's Casino Royale, highlight the risk and glamour of casino life, while movies like 21 offer a peek into the life of actual gamers who form card counting teams to earn big.

Rather than spies or high-stakes casino games, Eilish's lyrics in No Time to Die clearly focus on a romantic betrayal. Previous iterations from Sam Smith (Spectre) and Adele (Skyfall) added depth to Bond, drawing on secret agent and gaming themes. Did Eilish miss the mark or will Fukunaga's interpretation of Bond be just as demure?

All About Fanfare

Even casual fans of James Bond films know the opening track is pivotal to the film. What began as a classic intro into 60s and 70s action films has since become a highly anticipated aspect of all modern Bond installations.

First and foremost, the songs are pivotal features of the franchise. Second, they set the tone and theme for the film. Each song is written to tie in closely to its film; many fans look to these songs for hints about what's coming in the storyline.

Eilish's lyrics focus on romantic betrayal. Some found her slow anthem to be the perfect introduction to the themes of treachery and solitude which Bond will face in No Time to Die. Others felt it reflected the artist's age, sounding both juvenile and underwhelming, especially when coupled with a drab vocal arrangement.

Not all Bond songs land well with audiences, while others become their own bona fide pop anthems independent of the film. Vocal talents like Tina Turner, Adele, and Shirley Bassey have been pivotal in making Bond ballads the stuff of legends. It takes a powerful vocalist to compete.

Best of Bond

The Oscars and Grammys have long been friends of Bond movie theme performers. Most consider Shirley Bassey to be the unofficial Queen of Bond when it comes to ballads; she sang for the films Goldfinger (1964), Diamonds Are Forever (1971), and Moonraker (1979).

To date, she's the only singer to have penned and performed more than one Bond anthem. Her vocals were so iconic and powerful that she's regarded as the ultimate Bond anthem performer, with publications like Rolling Stone hailing her as the greatest ever (followed by Paul McCartney and Wings).

Keeping in mind the long and storied history of Bond anthem performers, Eilish may have failed to deliver on vocal depth, leaving the song lacking tensions and drama. However, her interpretation may well herald a new style of Bond track that doesn't emphasize the high-flying vocals of Adele and Bassey, but rather mood and atmosphere.