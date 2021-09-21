Sea Girls Release Video For 'Sick' Ahead Of Massive UK Tour Next Month





Sat 2nd Paris Nouveau Casino. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following a run of massive mainstage festival performances, including Reading & Leeds Festival, TRNSMT, Neighbourhood and Latitude, this summer, Sea Girls have revealed the brand new video for their infectiously honest single 'Sick'. The track is taken from their highly-anticipated new album Homesick - out 14th January 2022 on Polydor.Directed by Joseph Delaney (Ashnikko, HMLTD) in Hackney, the stunningly shot video sees lead singer Henry Camamile reflecting in his gloomy room on all the things that make him sick. "It was very important that this video felt real and didn't stray from the intended feelings of frustration and repetition I was feeling in my life when this song was written," Henry said of the video. "Being a filmmaker Joseph our Director totally felt the song's meaning."A band well and truly into their stride, Homesick sees Sea Girls, Henry Camamile, Rory Young, Andrew Dawson and Oli Khan, deliver thirteen measures of guitar driven pop brilliance including 2 bonus Deluxe tracks. A deeply personal record, lead singer Henry Camamile returned to his childhood home in Lincolnshire at the wake of the pandemic, finding himself having to address and reflect on events from his past, both good and bad. A cathartic process, Henry leaves nothing to the imagination with his astute storytelling and candid lyrics. Delving into some of his darkest moments, the uplifting album comes as a sense of relief, a gratefulness for survival. Lyrically raw and packed to the brim with hooks, the band step into new realms with an added sense of maturity and a bigger ambitious sounding record.Teaming long-term producer Larry Hibbitt with Grammy Award winning Producers Jacknife Lee, Jonny Coffer and Cass Lowe to co-produce the record, Henry reflects on the process: "Imagine us locked down in the studio in rainy Brixton working with the producers remotely on the album in California's Topanga Canyon. That clashing of worlds is the sound of this record, the DNA. Making an album this way, remotely and 5000 miles apart, was a crazy idea and shouldn't have worked, but it did."Sea Girls, one of the most exciting guitar bands to have emerged in recent times, are the torchbearers for the next wave. Delivering sing-along anthems for the masses, the band's journey is well and truly on its way.Renowned for their raucous, sweat-drenched live shows, the band will kick off their rescheduled UK Academy tour dates in Leicester on October 7th, culminating with their biggest headline show to date at a sold-out Brixton Academy on October 15th.October:Thur 7th Leicester 02 AcademyFri 8th Newcastle 02 City Hall SOLD-OUTSat 9th Glasgow Barrowland SOLD-OUTMon 11th Birmingham 02 Institute SOLD-OUTTue 12th Cambridge Corn ExchangeThur 14th Sheffield 02 AcademyFri 15th London 02 Brixton Academy SOLD-OUTSat 16th Liverpool 02 Academy SOLD-OUTTue 19th Oxford 02 Academy SOLD-OUTWed 20th Leeds 02 Academy SOLD-OUTThu 21st Manchester Academy 1 SOLD-OUTMarch 2022:Thur 24th Munich StromFri 25th Cologne LuxorSat 26th Amsterdam MelkwegMon 28th Berlin Hole 44Tue 29th Copenhagen Hotel CecilWed 30th Hamburg MolotowApril 2022:Fri 1st Brussels Ancienne BelgiumSat 2nd Paris Nouveau Casino.



