Visceral Punk Band Surfbort Premieres Audio For New Single "FML" Today On The Matt Wilkinson Show On Apple Music

"Machine gun volley of two-minute shards of sound that pummel you into a giddy mess while flicking two fingers to authority" - Crack Magazine.



Now SURFBORT is getting ready to release their new album Keep On Truckin' in October as part of the recently launched partnership between legendary producer, composer and philanthropist,



When asked about SURBFORT's latest single "FML" lead singer Dani Miller said, "We have all had extremely low days especially with drug use where we had suicidal thoughts. FML is finding connection and humor in such a dark experience we wanted to let people know you aren't alone in feeling suicidal. My aunt jumped off Niagara Falls unaliving herself and my dad has always passed on the idea that no matter how long it takes, a day, a week, 2 years it will get better and even a 30 min phone call with a friend can change the perspective and save a life. In the song it says. "I can't eat. I can't sleep. Might as well go die," that is a super real headspace when you feel suicidal and we wanted to communicate that and say it's okay to feel that low and not want to be yourself, but life gets better. You never know what a person is going through and even the happiest presenting people kill themselves so it's never anyone's fault, but I would give everything to be able to be there for my aunt and help her see that her existence matters in this world. FML satirizes the extreme self-centeredness we've all experienced during extreme depression."



SURFBORT Album listening 'Pool Party' in a secret suburban location will celebrate the release of the band's forthcoming album, Keep On Truckin'. Front woman Dani Miller will put out a call to action on social media, prompting fans to submit a video of them dressed like her and wearing her makeup while performing their favorite SURFBORT song. A handpicked group of fans will win the chance to attend the listening party (20 people) and be featured in a music video captured at the party; the best "Dani" will win a prize. We will leverage all fan submission videos to create a supercut for social media to drive hype and awareness to the album.



Stay tuned to SURFBORT's socials below for more updates on the release of Keep On Truckin', the pool party contest, and the pre-save care package giveaway! SURFBORT will be playing new music from their forthcoming album at the below upcoming tour dates, as the band tours across the US in Fall 2021.



Upcoming Shows:

Nov 15th - Fort Collins - The Coast



Special Events:

Oct 27th - San Diego, CA - Casbah event for DC Shoes



Upcoming Tour Dates w/ Starcrawler:

Oct 17th - Eugene, OR - Sessions

Oct 19th - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

Oct 20th - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

Oct 21st - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

Oct 22nd - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

Oct 23rd - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

Oct 25th - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater



Upcoming Tour Date w/ The Garden:

Nov 4th -

Nov 5th - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

Nov 6th - Felton, CA - Felton

Nov 7th - San Francisco, CA - Great American

Nov 9th - Portland, Oregon - Hawthorne Theater

Nov 10th - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

Nov 11th - Boise, ID - The Shredder

Nov 12th - Salt Lake City, UT - The Loading Dock

Nov 14th - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/therealsurfbort/

