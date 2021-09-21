Roger Taylor's New Track 'The Clapping Song' Available Now



A surprise upbeat note to an album of self-introspection and reflective observation it allows Taylor to let loose on a track that obviously left a mark on his youthful years.



A delightfully unexpected wild card on Outsider, The Clapping Song, is best known for its original 1965 Top Ten US smash version by Shirley Ellis and later sampled by dozens of artists including



This bright, brassy, funky banger is a fond flashback to Roger's teenage pop tastes. "I loved the original by Shirley Ellis," he says. "It's just so joyful and simple. It's got a swing to it, and I've tried to recreate that swing using an ancient drum kit. It was just a real pleasure to do that song, it's like a playground nursery rhyme for kids."



To lend his version of The Clapping Song a deliciously retro analogue feel,

"It's very rare, an old Trixon kit, very strange drums," Rogers says. "It's got a sort of old sound to it. Also on this track, I had a horn section which is nice. My wife said, 'Get some real horns on that, you don't want sample ones.' And that sort of gives it that, what's the word? Authenticity. I love the track and I just wanted to do my own version of it. It's such a nice, cool song. I hope I get some of the fabulous atmosphere of the original."



Tying in with the release of his Outsider album on October 1,

"For some time now, we've all just been trying to get by," says Taylor. "Now, it's back to the basics, myself and some great musical pals getting back out there to play some rock. Obviously we'll include some of the



Taylor's 2021 'Outsider' tour will open at Newcastle's O2 Academy on Saturday 2 October, followed by dates across the UK that conclude at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush



In the meantime ladies and gentlemen, a round of applause for The Clapping Song.

