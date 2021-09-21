Laura Dern & Tom Hanks To Host Star-Studded Special 'A Night In The Academy Museum,' Tuesday, Oct. 12, On ABC





Follow the Academy www.oscars.org www.facebook.com/TheAcademy www.youtube.com/Oscars www.twitter.com/TheAcademy www.instagram.com/TheAcademy New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Annette Bening, Cher, Jon M. Chu, Geena Davis, Danny Glover, Eiza González, Emily V. Gordon, Aldis Hodge, Marsai Martin, Marlee Matlin, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Michelle Rodriguez, Jurnee Smollett and Diane Warren Set To Appear in Special Celebrating Launch of Academy Museum of Motion PicturesOscar-winning actors Laura Dern and Tom Hanks are inviting a few of their friends and colleagues to spend a night in the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures when "A Night in the Academy Museum" airs TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.The special will give fans an exclusive look at the amazing history, exhibitions and insight into the art of filmmaking that awaits when they visit the largest institution in the United States dedicated to the arts, sciences and artists of moviemaking. Annette Bening, Cher, Jon M. Chu, Geena Davis, Danny Glover, Eiza González, Emily V. Gordon, Aldis Hodge, Marsai Martin, Marlee Matlin, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Michelle Rodriguez, Jurnee Smollett and Diane Warren will guide viewers through the halls of the institution as they explore the magic and artistry that has enlightened, enchanted and entertained movie fans for more than 120 years."A Night in the Academy Museum" is produced by Herzog & Company in association with Show Shop and directed by Linda Mendoza. Mark Herzog and Frank Garritano serve as executive producers.ABC Entertainment airs compelling programming across all day parts, including "Grey's Anatomy," the longest-running medical drama in primetime television; riveting dramas "The Good Doctor," "A Million Little Things," "Station 19" and fall's groundbreaking No. 1 new series, "Big Sky"; trailblazing comedy favorites "black-ish," "The Conners," "The Goldbergs" and "Home Economics"; the popular Summer Fun & Games programming block, including "Celebrity Family Feud," "Holey Moley," "Match Game," "Press Your Luck" and "To Tell the Truth"; star-making sensation "American Idol"; reality phenomenon "Shark Tank"; "The Bachelor" franchise; long-running hits "Dancing with the Stars" and "America's Funniest Home Videos"; "General Hospital," which has aired for more than 55 years on the network; and late-night talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"; as well as two critically acclaimed, Emmy(R) Award-winning "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" specials. The network also boasts some of television's most prestigious awards shows, including "The Oscars(R)," "The CMA Awards" and the "American Music Awards." ABC programming can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu.The Academy Museum is the largest institution in the United States devoted to the arts, sciences, and artists of moviemaking. The museum advances the understanding, celebration, and preservation of cinema through inclusive and accessible exhibitions, screenings, programs, initiatives, and collections. Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano, the museum's campus contains the restored and revitalized historic Saban Building - formerly known as the May Company building (1939) - and a soaring spherical addition. Together, these buildings contain 50,000 square feet of exhibition spaces, two state-of-the-art theaters, an education studio, restaurant, retail store, and beautiful public spaces. The museum opens to the public on September 30, 2021.The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.Follow the Academy www.oscars.org www.facebook.com/TheAcademy www.youtube.com/Oscars www.twitter.com/TheAcademy www.instagram.com/TheAcademy



