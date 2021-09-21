Trailer Debut - Netflix's "On My Block" S4 Premieres October 4th



On My Block is a coming of age comedy about a group of bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through high-school in the rough inner city. Season 4 finds our friends two years later, having gone their separate ways. When a secret is unburied, they quickly learn you can't run from the past and they will need to stick together to survive.



- Co-Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer:

- Co-Creators / Executive Producers: Eddie Gonzalez & Jeremy Haft

- Format: 10 x 30 min episodes

- Cast:

- Season 4 Premiere Date: October 4, 2021



For more on On My Block, visit the Netflix Media Center and the official social pages: Instagram: @onmyblock Twitter: @OnMyBlock #OnMyBlock #OMB

