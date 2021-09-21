Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Movies and TV 21/09/2021

Trailer Debut - Netflix's "On My Block" S4 Premieres October 4th

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The final season of On My Block premieres Monday, October 4th, only on Netflix.
On My Block is a coming of age comedy about a group of bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through high-school in the rough inner city. Season 4 finds our friends two years later, having gone their separate ways. When a secret is unburied, they quickly learn you can't run from the past and they will need to stick together to survive.

- Co-Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer: Lauren Iungerich
- Co-Creators / Executive Producers: Eddie Gonzalez & Jeremy Haft
- Format: 10 x 30 min episodes
- Cast: Diego Tinoco as "Cesar Diaz", Sierra Capri as "Monse Finnie", Jason Genao as "Ruby Martinez", Brett Gray as "Jamal Turner", Jessica Marie Garcia as "Jasmine" and Julio Macias as "Oscar"
- Season 4 Premiere Date: October 4, 2021

For more on On My Block, visit the Netflix Media Center and the official social pages: Instagram: @onmyblock Twitter: @OnMyBlock #OnMyBlock #OMB
www.netflix.com/onmyblock






