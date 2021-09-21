Kena: Bridge Of Spirits New Trailer Drops Ahead Of Launch On PS5, PS4, And PC





Ember Lab YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu_sDvUnTN4O4NTp_fywZ3g New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Independent game development and animation studio, Ember Lab, will release its inaugural game Kena: Bridge of Spirits Tuesday, which goes live at 4:00 AM UTC (9/21), 12:00 AM ET (9/21), 9 PM PT (9/20) on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and the Epic Games Store. Since first being revealed during Sony's June 2020 Future of Gaming PS5 event, this story-driven action-adventure has won over fans with its stunning visuals and endearing characters to become one of the most anticipated games of the year.Kena: Bridge of Spirits seamlessly blends a compelling narrative with exploration, puzzle-solving, and fast-paced combat. This gorgeous, immersive adventure takes players on a journey of self-discovery as Kena restores balance to an ancient village in a once-thriving environment. Players take on the role of Kena, a young Spirit Guide on a quest to uncover the mysterious story surrounding the demise of the village. Using her staff and the help of her collection of tiny companions known as Rot, the player will disarm adversaries, unlock new skills, uncover secrets, and restore the beauty of the land.Honored earlier this year as a Tribeca Festival "Official Selection", Kena: Bridge of Spirits was one of eight narrative games showcased for its storytelling. Kena: Bridge of Spirits is available in both a Standard Digital Edition ($39.99) and a Deluxe Digital Edition ($49.99), which includes the digital soundtrack, an in-game silver staff, and golden Rot skin exclusives. All PlayStation editions include both PS5 and PS4 digital versions of the game.Those playing Kena on the PS5 have access to several exclusive features including full support for PlayStation Activities with more than 200 Game Help videos to increase the game's accessibility. PS5 players also will have the option to play in "Fidelity Mode," locked at a framerate of 30 fps with native 4k resolution for a more cinematic experience, or the PS5 version's default "Performance Mode", targeting 60 fps and upscaled 4K resolution to prioritize gameplay. PC players will also be happy to hear that Kena: Bridge of Spirits has DirectX 12 support."We were inspired to make Kena by the films and games we enjoyed together growing up, so we wanted to ensure the game was reflective and cinematic as well as challenging; an experience that would appeal to and be accessible for a broad range of players," said Ember Lab co-founder and COO Josh Grier.Another feature Ember Lab has been keeping under wraps that's sure to be popular thanks to Kena's adorable Rot companions is Photo Mode, which brings more fun aspects to the gameplay. In Photo Mode, players can pause the action to stage the game's characters - including the Rot with the wardrobe of optional hats, then resume the action to bring them to life."We're very excited to share the "Cheese!" function in Photo Mode," shared Hunter Schmidt, Ember Lab's Animation Director. "When players have set up their perfect photo angle, they'll have the option to have the characters in the photo say "CHEESE!" and strike a pose. Many characters have multiple poses, so you can snap a great variety of fun shots in the same location. I'm very excited to see what kinds of photos players will capture!"Kena: Bridge of Spirits can still be pre-ordered today, which will unlock a special collection of exclusive celebration Rot hats, and will be available for live purchase starting on Sep. 21 (4:00 UTC/9 PM PT), on the PlayStation and Epic Games stores. For additional information, please visit EmberLab.com.Ember Lab is an independent game development and animation studio. Driven by a passion for telling great stories, the Southern California company was founded in 2009 as a post-production studio by brothers Josh and Mike Grier. Specializing in character-driven animated commercials, VFX, and film production, the studio grew into a boutique advertising agency creating immersive stories with worldwide appeal. Previous projects include the fan film Majora's Mask - Terrible Fate and award-winning short film Dust, as well as numerous ad campaigns for brands including Coca-Cola and Hisense. Ember Lab's inaugural game, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, debuts on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and for PC on the Epic Games Store on September 21, 2021.Kena: BoS Launch Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-vZkt4fCkOcEmber Lab Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/emberlab/Ember Lab Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emberlab/Ember Lab Twitter: https://twitter.com/emberlabEmber Lab YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu_sDvUnTN4O4NTp_fywZ3g



