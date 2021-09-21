Singer/Songwriter Jess Chalker Shares Upbeat Video For New Single "Stupid Trick"



jesschalker.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Australian-in-London and renowned singer-songwriter Jess Chalker is perhaps best known for being one half of Australian new-wave duo We Are The Brave.She is also a highly sought-after composer and producer, having worked collaboratively with a plethora of respected artists and musicians around the globe, including Sam Fischer, Vintage Culture, Isamachine, Gold Kimono and Passenger. Jess was also part of a GRAMMY-winning team that co-penned Lisa Loeb's lead single on her kids record Feel What U Feel. Recently, she also composed the original track "Darkest Hour" for the Amazon Original show Panic, performed by Tate McRae. Now Jess embarks as a solo artist in her own right. She releases single "Stupid Trick" on 21st September 2021 across all the usual streaming and download platforms."Stupid Trick" is taken from her debut solo full-length album "Hemispheres"- due November 5th via Jess' own imprint 528 Records. The track follows lead single "Don't Fight It" which charted at #1 on Hype Machine and was named to The Guardian's list of "Best New Australian Music." Jess has also shared the album tracks "Dance in the Rain" and "West Hollywood", the latter of which was named to Spotify's Global Fresh Finds and Pop Hits playlists. Jess executive produced the album, enlisting the help of co-producers/co-writers/additional instrumentalists Dan Long (Local Natives, Pavement), Josh Humphreys (M83) and Ox Why (her former We are the Brave bandmate). The album was mixed by Billy Centenaro (Sara Bareilles, Lukas Nelson); and mastered by John Davis (The Killers, Lana del Rey.)"Hemispheres" - which received funding from the prestigious Australia Council for the Arts - dives into lyrical themes that explore the dichotomy between depression and hopefulness, self-doubt and self-love, and more, with Jess' expressive vocals slicing through at every turn. The album was completed under the weight of the pandemic, as Jess dealt with the loss of her day job and heart-breaking health issues at the same time. Like many others, she found herself spiralling, and turned to music to find the creative outlet she needed. Collaborating with friends across Sydney, Los Angeles and London to finish her emotional album, she found much longed-for freedom too."Stupid Trick" is an '80s-inspired track that features light-hearted, upbeat vibes and lyrics that emote the innocence of young love and the intense feelings you used to have as a teenager before learning what love really means. Jess says: "I'd been reading Gael Garcia Marquez novels and watching John Hughes movies at the time of writing it, which I think definitely helped shape the concept." The video to the track was shot in London, post lockdown, and was inspired by one of Jess' favourite places, Postman's Park. It also references cinematic classics including the 1956 French film The Red Balloon, Charlie Chaplin and Before Sunrise. It was also her first time crafting a short film script. Directed by Marcelo de la Vega, with cinematography by Shane Benson.'HEMISPHERES' TRACK LISTING01 - Stupid Trick02 - Dance in the Rain03 - Secrets04 - Lights07 - Don't Fight It06 - West Hollywood07 - Cynical08 - Hoops09 - Cover fire10 - Cathedralsjesschalker.bandcamp.com/releasesjesschalker.com



