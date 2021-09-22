Bay Area Mainstay Dan Ashley Releases His Long-Awaited Solo Album "Out There"





As a vocalist, DAN ASHLEY has led his highly acclaimed band for many years, headlining notable venues and opening for such great artists as REO Speedwagon, Rick Springfield, Cheap Trick, Eddie Money, Patti LaBelle,



The new DAN ASHLEY album OUT THERE is the result of a powerful collaboration with his long-time friend, music producer, and writing partner Bill Bentley. The pair worked seamlessly together with a shared vision for what the album could be. Also contributing to OUT THERE are well respected musicians such as internationally acclaimed soul artist Cornell "CC" Carter and longtime Y&T drummer Mike Vanderhule. Both were so pleased upon hearing the initial tracks for OUT THERE that they offered to contribute to the material, and as a result elevated the album to a whole new level.



From upbeat and driving rockers to gentle ballads, all with a classic Americana and rock music sensibility, listeners will find a variety of songs on this new release. The title track "Out There" is a reflection on DAN ASHLEY'S lifelong fascination with the mystery and enormity of the universe, asking a basic question: if there is other life out there somewhere, do they suffer the same challenges that we all do? Dan sings, "Out there, is there war, is there pain? Is there even much to gain by tearing each other down, like this theater in the round?" He sings about life's formative experiences and endless summer days at his childhood home on "Redbud Road," and salutes Americans across the country for doing what we had to do to protect ourselves and our communities from this pandemic with "We Stayed Home." And he doesn't forget to thank his "Lucky Stars" for the undeniable feeling of love, connection, and gratitude that comes with being with the perfect person for you, and the sense of gratefulness all of us should have for the many blessings in our lives.



DAN ASHLEY has been around music and passionate about it his entire life, starting as a child with guitar and piano lessons, and then singing in the junior choir at his church in North Carolina. Always the storyteller, Dan Ashley is also a journalist and news anchor for ABC7 - KGO Bay Area TV, and in his 35 years on television he has reported on a wide range of issues and events that affect our lives. Dan has covered stories all over the Bay Area, the country, and the world, and has received many industry awards including the prestigious DuPont Columbia Award, two Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in journalism, and numerous Emmy Awards for Best Newscast and Individual Reporting.



Dan Ashley also created the non-profit Rock the CASA Foundation to raise money through an annual concert to benefit the CASA organization and other charities, and over the years the event has featured several internationally known bands and artists. Dan is also performing alongside headliner Foghat at the Ojai Nest Fest Veterans Benefit in Ventura, CA, on October 2, 2021!

For more information about DAN ASHLEY and his new album OUT THERE please visit: www.danashleymusic.com

To order or stream the new DAN ASHLEY album OUT THERE please visit: https://smarturl.it/DanAshleyOutThere

