Lil Tecca Announces North American Tecca Loves You Tour 2022



It notably marks his first tour in support of his critically acclaimed chart-topping new album, We Love You Tecca 2 - available in Standard and



Upon arrival, We Love You Tecca 2 bowed in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200, marking his third consecutive Top 10 debut on the chart.

He just expanded the record with five new tracks now available on all streaming platforms, including the fan favorite "TRANSYNPHONY" as well as previously released bangers that were only available on YouTube such as "GRAMMY (FREESTYLE)," "VIRGO," and more.



Right out of the gate, We Love You Tecca 2 has already amassed tens of millions of global streams to date. In addition, it has received widespread acclaim. HYPEBEAST cited among "the 10 best projects" of the week. HotNewHipHop proclaimed, "Lil Tecca has already proven to be a solid hitmaker in the industry, and with each new album, he impresses his fans with his summer vibes, catchy melodies, and solid hooks." HipHopDXhighlighted his "infectious jubilance," and wrote, "Tecca's bubbling raps have always straddled the line between Hip Hop and pop, finding catchy melodies throughout." REVOLT declared the album "has more hits than a great number of artists twice his age."



For the project, he teamed up with



The sequel carries on the legacy of its predecessor, We Love You Tecca. In 2019, the original mixtape bowed at #4 on the Billboard Top 200, went platinum, and amassed 6.6 billion-plus streams.



After lighting up the stages of Rolling Loud - Miami and Lyrical Lemonade - Summer Smash, he ignites Rolling Loud - Los Angeles December 14-15.

Get ready for



Posting up over 8 billion streams and claiming multiple platinum certifications,



Tour Dates:

February 14, 2022 Boston, MA House of Blues

February 16, 2022 Wallingford, CT The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theater

February 18, 2022 Montreal, QC MTELUS

February 20, 2022 Toronto, ON History

February 22, 2022 Cleveland, OH House of Blues - Cleveland

February 24, 2022 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

February 25, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 20 Monroe

February 26, 2022 Detroit, MI The Filmore Detroit

February 27, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old

March 1, 2022 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore Minneapolis

March 2, 2022 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant

March 3, 2022 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

March 5, 2022 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

March 11, 2022 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo*

March 12, 2022 Portland, OR Roseland Theatre

March 14, 2022 San Francisco, CA The Warfield*

March 15, 2022 Hollywood, CA Hollywood Palladium

March 17, 2022 San Diego, CA SOMA

March 18, 2022

March 19, 2022 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

March 21, 2022 Austin, TX Emo's

March 22, 2022 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

March 23, 2022 Houston, TX House of Blues - Houston

March 25, 2022 Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues - Orlando

March 26, 2022 Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach

March 27, 2022 Tampa, FL The Ritz Ybor

March 30, 2022 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre

March 31, 2022 Nashville, TN Marathon

April 1, 2022 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte

April 3, 2022 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

April 4, 2022 Washington, DC Echostage

April 6, 2022 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia

April 7, 2022 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater

April 8, 2022 New York, NY Terminal 5*

*Not A Live Nation Date. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For the first time in three years, multi-platinum rapper Lil Teccareturns to the road in 2022 on the "Tecca Loves You" Tour across North America. Fittingly, the Live Nation produced tour kicks off on February 14 - Valentine's Day 2022 - in Boston, MA at House of Blues of Boston, visits major markets throughout the country for eight weeks, and concludes in his hometown at Terminal 5 in New York, NY on April 8. He's bringing along a stacked lineup of support acts, including BabySantana, Bktherula, and yvngxchris. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 24 at 10am local time.It notably marks his first tour in support of his critically acclaimed chart-topping new album, We Love You Tecca 2 - available in Standard and Deluxe formats.Upon arrival, We Love You Tecca 2 bowed in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200, marking his third consecutive Top 10 debut on the chart.He just expanded the record with five new tracks now available on all streaming platforms, including the fan favorite "TRANSYNPHONY" as well as previously released bangers that were only available on YouTube such as "GRAMMY (FREESTYLE)," "VIRGO," and more.Right out of the gate, We Love You Tecca 2 has already amassed tens of millions of global streams to date. In addition, it has received widespread acclaim. HYPEBEAST cited among "the 10 best projects" of the week. HotNewHipHop proclaimed, "Lil Tecca has already proven to be a solid hitmaker in the industry, and with each new album, he impresses his fans with his summer vibes, catchy melodies, and solid hooks." HipHopDXhighlighted his "infectious jubilance," and wrote, "Tecca's bubbling raps have always straddled the line between Hip Hop and pop, finding catchy melodies throughout." REVOLT declared the album "has more hits than a great number of artists twice his age."For the project, he teamed up with Internet Money founder and super producer Taz Taylor [XXXTentacion, Juice WRLD] as Executive Producer, who also produced Tecca's hit single "Ransom." Together, they assembled a blockbuster sonic vision uplifted by Tecca's rhyme acrobatics and hypnotic hooks.The sequel carries on the legacy of its predecessor, We Love You Tecca. In 2019, the original mixtape bowed at #4 on the Billboard Top 200, went platinum, and amassed 6.6 billion-plus streams.After lighting up the stages of Rolling Loud - Miami and Lyrical Lemonade - Summer Smash, he ignites Rolling Loud - Los Angeles December 14-15.Get ready for Lil Tecca to spread the love now.Posting up over 8 billion streams and claiming multiple platinum certifications, Lil Tecca has quietly cemented himself as one of rap's most vital rising superstars. In 2020, his full-length debut album, Virgo World, bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 and yielded two Hot 100 entries—namely " Dolly " with Lil Uzi Vert and "When You Down" feat. Lil Durk with Polo G. HotNewHipHop praised it as "a great starting point for the 18-year-old." Tecca first exploded with his platinum-certified mixtape, We Love You Tecca, and his breakout quadruple-platinum single " Ransom " in 2019. He reeled in acclaim from New York Times, Billboard, HYPEBEAST, Complex, and many others in addition to selling out shows on his first headline run, the We Love You Tecca World Tour. He launches into his next chapter with his second album We Love You Tecca 2.Tour Dates:February 14, 2022 Boston, MA House of BluesFebruary 16, 2022 Wallingford, CT The Dome at Toyota Oakdale TheaterFebruary 18, 2022 Montreal, QC MTELUSFebruary 20, 2022 Toronto, ON HistoryFebruary 22, 2022 Cleveland, OH House of Blues - ClevelandFebruary 24, 2022 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon BallroomFebruary 25, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 20 MonroeFebruary 26, 2022 Detroit, MI The Filmore DetroitFebruary 27, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National CentreMarch 1, 2022 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore MinneapolisMarch 2, 2022 Saint Louis, MO The PageantMarch 3, 2022 Kansas City, MO Uptown TheaterMarch 5, 2022 Denver, CO Fillmore AuditoriumMarch 11, 2022 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo*March 12, 2022 Portland, OR Roseland TheatreMarch 14, 2022 San Francisco, CA The Warfield*March 15, 2022 Hollywood, CA Hollywood PalladiumMarch 17, 2022 San Diego, CA SOMAMarch 18, 2022 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory OCMarch 19, 2022 Tucson, AZ Rialto TheatreMarch 21, 2022 Austin, TX Emo'sMarch 22, 2022 Dallas, TX South Side BallroomMarch 23, 2022 Houston, TX House of Blues - HoustonMarch 25, 2022 Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues - OrlandoMarch 26, 2022 Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore Miami BeachMarch 27, 2022 Tampa, FL The Ritz YborMarch 30, 2022 Atlanta, GA Buckhead TheatreMarch 31, 2022 Nashville, TN Marathon Music WorksApril 1, 2022 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore CharlotteApril 3, 2022 Raleigh, NC The RitzApril 4, 2022 Washington, DC EchostageApril 6, 2022 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore PhiladelphiaApril 7, 2022 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont TheaterApril 8, 2022 New York, NY Terminal 5**Not A Live Nation Date.



