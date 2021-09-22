Chris Thile Hosts Cecile McLorin Salvant, Timo Andres, Others In Town Hall Centenary Concert





The event culminated in a group finale of "

You can watch last night's Bryant Park concert below:







New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chris Thile hosted a centenary celebration for the esteemed Town Hall in New York City from just around the corner, outdoors in Bryant Park, for the culmination of the park's Picnic Performances season last night. He was joined on stage by Cécile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner, Timo Andres, Zakir Hussain and Ganesh Rajagopalan, Emily King, Damon Daunno, and others for the evening of performances honoring the hall's storied past.The event culminated in a group finale of " Fare Thee Well (Dink's Song) " - as did Another Day, Another Time, the 2013 Town Hall concert celebrating the music of the Coen brothers film Inside Llewyn Davis, in which Thile and his fellow Punch Brothers performed (as did Rhiannon Giddens, Lake Street Dive, Conor Oberst, and many others).You can watch last night's Bryant Park concert below:



