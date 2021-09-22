Lola Young Releases Brand New Single 'Fake'





Nov 16: The Deaf Institute, Manchester. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) British rising-star LOLA YOUNG today releases her brand new single 'FAKE', which saw its' debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden, watch now. The track follows the release of Lola's EP 'AFTER MIDNIGHT' and accompanying film, which was released on Island Records.Hot off the back of her spellbinding debut US performance, for which Lola was handpicked to perform on The Late Late Show With James Corden by James himself (watch the interview below), the south London artist releases 'Fake'; tapping straight into a 1960s R&B vibe and covering itself in shimmering guitars & stomp-along drums, the track plays out, as Lola says, "like a scene from a Tarantino movie".The lyrics, she explains, weave around thoughts of "Consumerism and greed and how much it affects us. 'Fake' is a song about remembering the core of who you are. There is so much constantly being sold to us, so much that is trying to tell us who to be, whether it's an advert or person on the street. How would we be if we ignored it all? When writing this song I was trying to drown out all the noise, it's about remembering that everything other than what you personally believe isn't the truth and to listen to your instinct about what's fake. I hope whoever hears this relates and feels a sense of empowerment towards anything or anyone that has made them feel inadequate in their life."Standing as a fiercely independent and exceptionally talented artist, 20-year-old Lola Young has an undeniable creative focus. As a live performer she is uncompromising - clearly showing the potential, spirit and individuality that makes her one of the UK's most exciting new talents. Her work to date - the powerful and personal singles 'Bad Tattoo', 'Ruin My Make Up' and 'Woman', her debut collection of tracks 'Intro', second release the 'Renaissance' EP and recent 'After Midnight' EP & movie all received impressive critical acclaim; garnering radio support from the likes of Annie Mac, Clara Amfo, Benji B, Giles Peterson, Jo Wiley, Mistajam and DJ Target; as well as support across the board from the likes of British Vogue, British GQ, ELLE, Evening Standard, Notion, Dork, The Sun, Wonderland and CLASH Magazine.Upcoming live dates:Sept 23: Alexandra Palace, London (Supporting Dermot Kennedy)Sept 24: Alexandra Palace, London (Supporting Dermot Kennedy)Oct 16: Live At Leeds FestivalOct 23: Hit The North Festival, NewcastleNov 8: The Sound House, Dublin, IrelandNov 10: Lafayette, LondonNov 11: Sunflower Lounge, BirminghamNov 13: Poetry Club, GlasgowNov 15: Liverpool Arts Club, LiverpoolNov 16: The Deaf Institute, Manchester.



