Affy La God - "We Found It"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "And God said: Let there be light, and there was light. Then he screamed: let there be music, and so appeared Affy!" these words, taken from hip-hop musician Affy La God's website make for a fascinating build-up to the music itself.

Affy La God translates as "affinity to God," an appropriate name, says his bio, "for an artist always chasing works larger than one person."

Intriguingly, the artist enjoyed a run in the West End, playing no less than Simba in The Lion King.

As a musician, he has toured extensively across England and Ghana, and owns his own company, Block Legacy, which provides support to upcoming talent.



"We Found It" is the lead single from debut EP, Affy La God: Volume 1. It's an immersive, striking piece, an interesting mix of trap, grime and hip-hop.

Affy La God brings plenty of emotion to the track, declaiming fluidly over a shifting backdrop of sparkling, waving synths, deep bass bleeps and ticking drums. There's something hypnotic about the way in which the artist constructs his sonic landscapes.

"We Found It" hits a sweet spot between warm accessibility and beguiling dissonance. A lot is packed in here, without the song ever feeling cluttered, allowing for plenty of nuance which will reward repeated listens.



