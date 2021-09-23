Matthew West, Cory Asbury And More Chart-Topping Christian Songwriters Honored At 2021 Virtual ASCAP Christian Music Awards





The full list of ASCAP Christian New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kicking off its fall awards season, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) celebrates its annual ASCAP Christian Music Awards across all social media platforms today through Thursday, September 23. Honoring the most performed Christian music of the past year, the social media event will feature exclusive photos, videos, performances, acceptance speeches and more from some of the winning songwriters and publishers posted with the hashtags #ASCAPAwards to @ASCAP on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.For the fourth time in his career, Matthew West is named ASCAP Christian Songwriter of the Year, honoring his work on hit songs including Jeremy Camp's "Keep Me in the Moment" and Casting Crowns' "Love Moved First" and "Start Right Here." With over 130 songwriting credits for artists including Rascal Flatts, Scotty McCreery and Amy Grant and an equally impressive solo career, West was also recognized as ASCAP Christian Songwriter-Artist of the Year in 2013, 2015 and 2016. He is a five-time Grammy nominee and currently on tour with Casting Crowns through the end of October. As part of the awards, @ASCAP will feature West's acceptance speech and a performance of another of his ASCAP Award-winning songs, "Truth Be Told" with country star Carly Pearce.Grammy-nominated songwriter, artist and worship leader Cory Asbury takes home ASCAP Christian Songwriter-Artist of the Year for the first time. After winning ASCAP Song of the Year in 2019 for his chart-topping hit "Reckless Love," he now adds two ASCAP most-performed song awards for "The Father's House" and "Sparrows."The Grammy and Dove Award-nominated, and now ASCAP Award-winning, "Famous For (I Believe)" wins ASCAP Christian Song of the Year. Co-written by ASCAP member Alexis Slifer and published by All Essential Music and Buddybabe Music, the Tauren Wells and Jenn Johnson hit spent 54 weeks on the charts. In celebration of the award, Slifer performs the song in an exclusive video to be shared on all @ASCAP social media platforms.Capitol CMG Publishing receives ASCAP Christian Music Publisher of the Year for the 19th consecutive year for songs including "Good God Almighty," " Out Of My Hands " and "Peace Be Still." To celebrate the honor, the Capitol CMG publishing team gathered virtually to accept the award.ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams introduced the festivities with a congratulatory video message, saying, "My heart is full of gratitude for you, ASCAP's family of songwriters, composers and music publishers. Your beautiful music shines a light in both hard and joyful times, guiding us forward with messages of love, hope, faith and mercy… Congratulations to all of this year's winners for your achievements."The social media celebration will also feature an exclusive performance of "Rise Up (Lazarus)" from chart-topping newcomers CAIN (composed of siblings Madison, Taylor and Logan Cain) and an acceptance speech from Dave Haywood of Lady A for their winning song "Who You Are to Me."The full list of ASCAP Christian Music Awards winners is available at www.ascap.com/christianawards21.



