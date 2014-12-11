Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 23/09/2021

Midwxst Releases Back In Action EP And He Shares Video For "LA (Ft. Ka$hdami)"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Midwxst releases his highly-awaited EP BACK IN ACTION. Over the 8-track project, midwxst hones in on his genre-fusing, playful sound with previously released singles "Tic Tac Toe," "Made It Back," and "All Talk" along with new songs like the BabySantana collaboration "Putting On" and "LA" featuring KA$HDAMI. "LA" also comes with a new video dropping today that shows midwxst and KA$HDAMI riding around with LA's hilltop views, palm trees and busy intersections as a backdrop. BACK IN ACTION is the second body of work from midwxst this year following the March release of the buzzy SUMMER03 EP.

The project's release follows the announcement of the BACK IN ACTION Tour which includes headlining shows in New York City on October 3rd and Los Angeles on October 15th along with festival sets at Overcast N' Friends and Day N Vegas. Tickets for the headlining shows are on sale now.

From the oft-overlooked state of Indiana, midwxst, born Edgar Sarratt III, is a genre-defier combining hyperpop and digicore with hip-hop alongside candid lyrics that reveal he isn't afraid to let his true feelings show. midwxst shares, "A lot of people expected me to be a trapper, rapping about guns and all the generic mainstream stuff. When I talk about how your own mental health and emotions can be the most dangerous thing you possess, especially as a teenager or young adult, people get such a different vibe from me and that's what I strive for."

Upcoming Live Dates:
10/3 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right
10/9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Overcast N Friends
10/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge
10/30-31 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern w/ Glaive & Ericdoa
11/12-14 - Las Vegas, NV @ Day N Vegas

BACK IN ACTION - September 22nd, 2022
1. Let It Rip
2. All Talk
3. Putting On (feat. BabySantana)
4. Tic Tac Toe
5. Star
6. Slide (feat. Slump6s and Ericdoa)
7.Made It Back
8. LA (feat. KA$HDAMI).






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0175941 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0028407573699951 secs