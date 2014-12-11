Midwxst Releases Back In Action EP And He Shares Video For "LA (Ft. Ka$hdami)"





8. LA (feat. KA$HDAMI). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Midwxst releases his highly-awaited EP BACK IN ACTION. Over the 8-track project, midwxst hones in on his genre-fusing, playful sound with previously released singles "Tic Tac Toe," "Made It Back," and "All Talk" along with new songs like the BabySantana collaboration "Putting On" and "LA" featuring KA$HDAMI. "LA" also comes with a new video dropping today that shows midwxst and KA$HDAMI riding around with LA's hilltop views, palm trees and busy intersections as a backdrop. BACK IN ACTION is the second body of work from midwxst this year following the March release of the buzzy SUMMER03 EP.The project's release follows the announcement of the BACK IN ACTION Tour which includes headlining shows in New York City on October 3rd and Los Angeles on October 15th along with festival sets at Overcast N' Friends and Day N Vegas. Tickets for the headlining shows are on sale now.From the oft-overlooked state of Indiana, midwxst, born Edgar Sarratt III, is a genre-defier combining hyperpop and digicore with hip-hop alongside candid lyrics that reveal he isn't afraid to let his true feelings show. midwxst shares, "A lot of people expected me to be a trapper, rapping about guns and all the generic mainstream stuff. When I talk about how your own mental health and emotions can be the most dangerous thing you possess, especially as a teenager or young adult, people get such a different vibe from me and that's what I strive for."Upcoming Live Dates:10/3 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right10/9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Overcast N Friends10/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge10/30-31 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern w/ Glaive & Ericdoa11/12-14 - Las Vegas, NV @ Day N VegasBACK IN ACTION - September 22nd, 20221. Let It Rip2. All Talk3. Putting On (feat. BabySantana)4. Tic Tac Toe5. Star6. Slide (feat. Slump6s and Ericdoa)7.Made It Back8. LA (feat. KA$HDAMI).



